A.M. ATL: 🚧 Equestrian legacy at heart of development fight

Morning, y’all.

⛅️ Forecasters say to expect temperatures in the low- to mid-90s today.

🥵️ The World Meteorological Association says the Northern Hemisphere endured its hottest summer ever measured.

On to the news!

***

Saddle battle

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Milton officials are hardly shy about promoting their city’s “rich equestrian heritage.”

Horse farms dot the entire north Fulton County community. There’s even a horse in the city logo.

So when leaders trotted out their plan to build a big new athletic complex in town, many residents were taken aback — and left worrying about the future of their unique lifestyle.

“The location is awful,” Ben Leonard, president of a local homeowners association, recently told the AJC. “It’s horrible and completely contrary to everything the city espouses itself to be.”

Milton bought 39 acres of a former horse farm along Hopewell Road earlier this year. Conceptual designs released since then suggest leaders are dreaming of building a multimillion-dollar facility with baseball, football, lacrosse and soccer fields.

In general, parks are among the least offensive things any municipality can spend money on.

But there’s more to consider in a place like Milton.

The property in question sits directly adjacent to Seven Porches Farm, where Kyle and Cindy Hester train young horses for competition. They say the noise that accompanies athletic fields — aluminum bats, referee whistles, PA systems — stands to make their job impossible.

Lights and additional traffic aren’t great either.

Horses spook easily.

“It’s not like I can say, ‘Let’s see if it works,’” said Kyle Hester. “It won’t work. You’ve just condemned our farm.”

City Manager Steven Krokoff said he understands the concerns and residents will have a chance to weigh in before a final decision is made. He said the complex is “not even close” to a done deal.

Emails obtained by the AJC suggest it’s been in the works for at least three years.

If someone forwarded this newsletter to you, go ahead and sign up for free to get AM ATL in your inbox each weekday morning.

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

⚖️ All 19 people charged in Fulton County’s 2020 election case pleaded not guilty and waived their arraignments ahead of today’s scheduled hearings.

***

A federal judge reinstated Georgia’s ban on certain hormone therapies for transgender minors.

***

🚨 Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr secured a racketeering indictment against 61 activists in connection with efforts to halt construction of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center.

***

METRO ATLANTA

📝 Fulton County commissioners plan to censure colleague Natalie Hall, who is embroiled in a legal battle over her sexual relationship with a former staffer.

***

⚠️ There’s no timeline for a Publix store in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood to reopen after a crane truck caused part of the parking deck to collapse.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is in Kyiv on an unannounced visit meant to show support for Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia.

***

A federal judge sentenced former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to serve 22 years in prison for his role orchestrating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

***

SPORTS

⚾️ The Braves lost to the Cardinals, 10-6. Pitcher Michael Soroka lasted just three innings and is headed back to the injured list.

***

🎾 Atlanta natives Ben Shelton and Coco Gauff both advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

🎤 Now open at Underground Atlanta: a pop-up exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It was curated by legendary Atlanta producers Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri.

***

🪓 Later this month, a collaboration between the Atlanta Opera and the Alliance Theatre brings Stephen King’s “The Shining” to the stage.

***

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 6, 2005

A week after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana and beyond, Georgia continues to welcome thousands of evacuees from the Gulf Coast.

Officials in New Orleans, meanwhile, finally plug the giant levee break along the 17th Street Canal, which was responsible for most of the catastrophic flooding during the storm.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

AJC photographer Miguel Martinez caught Ashley King (left) and Caleb Hobbs dancing during the recent Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park. More photos here.

***

ON THE RECORD

It makes you think about life and how little time you may have. Life turns on a dime.

- ROBERT BOOTERBAUGH, LAKESIDE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT, ON THE CAR CRASH THAT KILLED THREE SCHOOLMATES AND TWO OTHER TEENAGERS.

***

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Contact Tyler at tyler.estep@ajc.com with any thoughts, comments or suggestions. Until next time.