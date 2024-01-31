A.M. ATL: Effects of Fulton cyberattack likely to linger

Let’s get to it.

CYBER WOES

Things are starting to normalize a bit. But folks: don’t expect the fallout from a recent “cybersecurity incident” in Fulton County to end anytime soon.

Three days later, several government services remain hindered or altogether unavailable. Among the issues:

The tax commissioner’s office reopens today and motor vehicle renewals will be available, but property tax payments can’t be processed. Nor can any other “property-related transactions.”

Probate courts can now issue marriage licenses and renew firearms permits, but new firearms permits and marriage certificates remain unavailable.

and firearms permits, but firearms permits and marriage remain unavailable. Water billing is unavailable.

So is public access to court records. (The District Attorney’s Office says its case against former President Donald Trump and allies is unaffected.)

The sheriff’s office is currently processing new inmates via paper. The police department can’t issue incident reports.

Public computers at county libraries? No good.

Phone systems at many government offices, which operate via the internet, are still down, too. The county recommends visiting fultoncountyga.gov or emailing customerservice@fultoncountyga.gov for alternate contact information.

A potential timeline for rectification and resumption of other services, meanwhile, is unclear. So is the nature of the incident. Officials continue to be cryptic with the specifics.

Brendan Saltaformaggio, an associate professor at Georgia Tech’s School of Cybersecurity and Privacy, told the AJC that there’s a “very good possibility” the incident is a ransomware attack — where bad actors hack into a system, keep the rightful users locked out and demand payment.

“Local governments are in a particularly vulnerable position relative to cyberattacks,” he said. “I see the data every day, and the data shows cyberattacks are not slowing down.”

It could take weeks or months to fully sort things out.

The worst case scenario? Well, the city of Atlanta provided that example a few years back.

A March 2018 ransomware attack crippled government computers across the city for nearly a week, with many employees forced to miss five days of work. Services like utilities and parking lagged for much longer. Years of records disappeared from the court system. Police dash cam footage? Erased.

Federal authorities ultimately charged a pair of Iranian-born hackers in the case. But recovery and upgrade efforts cost Atlanta millions of dollars.

Stay tuned to see where Fulton lands. And keep those fingers crossed.

MORE TOP STORIES

Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign a bill defining antisemitism and adding it to Georgia’s hate crime law today. Here’s how two state lawmakers reached across the aisle to get it done.

» Influential chairman of House Rules Committee dies after fighting flu

The city of Atlanta carries nearly $200 million in delinquent water bills.

The Fearless Fund, the Atlanta-based venture capital firm under fire for its grant program supporting Black businesswomen, is back in federal court in Miami today.

RESERVISTS REMEMBERED

The AJC’s Joe Kovac was there as President Joe Biden called the parents of Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, one of three Army reservists from Georgia killed in Sunday’s drone attack in Jordan.

Here’s what Biden told them, in part: “You won’t believe it now, and hope (you) won’t be angry when I say it, but a day will come … when you walk by a park Kennedy played in, or you open a closet and you smell the fragrance of her clothing or something like that, and you’ll smile before you cry. That’s when you know you’re gonna make it. It takes a hell of a long time to get there, but I promise you, you’ll get there. I know that is no consolation now.”

Watch video of the call here — and find below complete AJC coverage of the attack that also took the lives of Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, of Savannah, and Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, of Carrollton.

NATION AND WORLD

New delays in the federal college financial aid application process will postpone offers for students in Georgia and elsewhere even longer.

Is it Amelia Earhart’s plane? A South Carolina-based sea exploration company thinks so — but others are skeptical of the new sonar image.

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

Freshman Nait George hit the game-winner as the Georgia Tech men stunned No. 3 North Carolina at McCamish Pavilion, 74-73. It was the Jackets’ first win over a top-3 team in nearly 20 years. More photos here.

Hawks: The home team dominated Lebron James and the visiting Lakers, winning 138-122.

The home team dominated Lebron James and the visiting Lakers, winning 138-122. Falcons: The Steelers plan to hire ex-Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator.

EAT AND DRINK

Check out (and bookmark) this list of 15 food and drink events happening around the city in February — from Super Bowl and Mardi Gras parties to “Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.”

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Gwinnett police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of child

» UPS plans to cut 12,000 jobs

» GBI: Police kill knife-wielding man at Decatur VA hospital

» Abrams-founded Fair Fight lays off staff amid mounting debt

» Lawmakers approve Republican-backed Cobb school board map

ON THIS DATE

Jan. 31, 1933

As Hitler became chancellor of Germany, U.S. President-elect Franklin Delano Roosevelt celebrated his 51st birthday in Warm Springs.

The festivities included a “cone-shaped 85-pound cake” and child patients from the Warm Springs Foundation, a polio treatment center the future president had opened several years earlier. The charity ultimately evolved into one you know today: the March of Dimes.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

AJC photographer Miguel Martinez captured Barry Gardner, president of the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association, pointing to the location where the name of Sgt. William Rivers, one of the Army reservists killed in Jordan, may soon be etched.

ON THE RECORD

Being able to laugh at my pain is what healed me.

- PATRICIA WILLIAMS, Atlanta comedian better known as Ms. Pat, discussing her life story on a new episode of “The Monica Pearson” show.

