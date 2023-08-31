A.M. ATL: 🐉 Dragon Con marches back into town

Morning, y’all.

Costume party

Dragon Con, Atlanta’s annual celebration of all things pop culture, returns today.

Here’s what to expect.

What is Dragon Con? The five-day festival runs through Labor Day. It’s spread across several downtown Atlanta hotels and covers everything from comic books, games and movies to art, literature and music.

People dress up in costumes (that’s called cosplaying), attend panels with celebrity guests, check out vendors, play video games and just nerd out. The hotels, which typically sell out a year in advance, host concerts and become one big block party in the after hours.

The first Dragon Con in 1987? A modest affair. But this weekend’s edition will welcome some 65,000 revelers — not counting the big crowd that will turn out for Saturday’s parade.

“Everybody can come differently and make Dragon Con whatever it is for you,” co-director Rachel Reeves told the AJC.

Speaking of the parade: This is the part that’s free and especially great for the kiddos.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, participants in every kind of costume imaginable will march down Peachtree Street from North Avenue to the convention area. Tens of thousands of people line the route to get a glimpse, so plan on arriving early.

The North Avenue, Civic Center and Peachtree Center MARTA stops will get you close to the action.

Plot twist: Dragon Con features more than 300 panelists this year, including authors, podcasters, comic book artists, toy designers and more. Actors like Paul Bettany, Adam Savage, Andy Serkis and George Takei will also be there.

That’s where things get a little tricky. The ongoing Hollywood actors and writers strikes mean some guests are limited in what they can talk about.

“I welcome questions about the business and everything,” Billy West, a voice actor known for the show “Futurama,” told the AJC. “I just can’t promote shows … and people understand, you know, they get it.”

Check out dragoncon.org for tickets and a full schedule of events.

MORE TOP STORIES

Hurricane Idalia swept through Florida yesterday before heading into southern Georgia.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stick with AJC.com for the latest throughout the day. Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to discuss the storm later this morning.

💲 The average residential customer will see their power bill go up by almost $9 per month if a tentative agreement between Georgia Power and utility regulators is approved.

🏥 A year after Wellstar Health Systems abruptly closed Atlanta Medical Center, the future of the site — and health care in the area — remain unclear.

Wellstar, meanwhile, finalized a new $800 million deal to take over Augusta University’s hospitals.

METRO ATLANTA

⚖️ A federal judge ruled that Rudy Giuliani is liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two former Fulton County election workers.

A six-month-old died in a southwest Atlanta shooting that also injured two adults.

THE NATION AND WORLD

🐝 Five million bees fell off a truck in Toronto, creating quite the scene before beekeepers arrived to lend a hand.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze up during an event in Kentucky, weeks after a similar episode in Washington, D.C.

SPORTS

⚾️ The Braves beat the Rockies 7-3 — and set a new franchise record for most home runs in a season.

⚽ Atlanta United surrendered a late goal and lost 2-1 to Cincinnati.

🎾 Christopher Eubanks lost at the U.S. Open. Fellow Atlanta natives Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton advanced.

LIVING AND ARTS

🥁 The Atlanta Drum Academy advanced again on “America’s Got Talent.”

***

🍻 Round Trip Brewing Company joins the mix at Marietta’s Avenue East Cobb development.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 31, 1961

Atlanta begins integrating its schools — and gets high marks from President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy thanked leaders and residents for their “courage, tolerance and above all, respect for the law.” This was, of course, seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court found school segregation to be unconstitutional.

But Georgia had only recently revoked its own segregation law.

The Atlanta Constitution reported that on the day nine Black children attended four formerly all white schools “there were no mobs, no disorders — not even any shouts.”

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC photographer Natrice Miller caught Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport general manager Balram Bheodari (left) getting a tour of a new luxury terminal aimed at wealthy flyers. Read the story and check out more photos.

ON THE RECORD

Everyone wants to help the homeless certainly, but if there is no way to reach the items that are needed for everyday life, then we are not succeeding in helping them.

- DONNA SALEM, ATLANTA RESIDENT, ON THE CITY’S PLAN TO BUILD TEMPORARY HOUSING FOR UNHOUSED PEOPLE IN AN AREA WITHOUT FOOD OR PHARMACIES IN WALKING DISTANCE.

