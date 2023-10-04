A.M. ATL: Disaster agency wants a minute of your time

Good morning, ATL.

☀️ Today’s forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-80s with lots of sunshine.

I’ve enjoyed being a part of your early morning reading the last two days. Tyler Estep returns tomorrow, and I’ll be back covering south metro Atlanta.

On to the news!

***

Testing, testing

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

You’ve probably heard the phrase, “This is a test. This is only a test,” in some variation or another.

Well, get ready to see that test in action today.

Two of the nation’s emergency alert systems will push out a test to cellphones, radios and TVs at around 2:20 p.m. EST.

Phones will display a text reading “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” That will be accompanied by a series of tones and vibrations.

The test sent to radios and TVs will take about a minute.

That’s it.

This procedure happens once every three years to make sure it can reach all Americans in the case of an actual urgent emergency. The system is designed to save lives.

“We recognize that in disasters, seconds count,” Deanne Criswell of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said in a video about the test.

In other words, if all goes well, you’ll have peace of mind that if a tornado is coming, the alert system works.

But because Americans are being warned in advance, conspiracy theories abound on social media. Among them: the test is an over-the-air government vaccination scheme.

Not sure of the thinking there. The agency overseeing the test insists there are no known adverse health effects from the signal.

A friendly word of warning: don’t record the tone for distribution. The government worries that Americans won’t heed actual warnings if they hear the tones all the time.

Take note: the popular CBS sitcom “Young Sheldon” faced a stiff fine for broadcasting an official tornado effect in 2019.

So relax. It’s just a minute of your time.

If someone forwarded this newsletter to you, go ahead and sign up for free to get AM ATL in your inbox each weekday morning.

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

⚖️ Fulton County prosecutors are floating plea deals to defendants in the election interference case involving former President Donald Trump.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the AJC’s weekly newsletter all about the Trump indictment.

***

🏛 Georgia’s congressional delegation split along party lines Tuesday in the vote that ousted U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

***

🗳 The State Election Board unanimously rejected a proposed ballot secrecy rule that would have allowed Georgia voters to fill out ballots by hand instead of relying on bright touchscreens in polling places.

***

METRO ATLANTA

🚨 Critics of Georgia prisons, who held a protest in Atlanta on Tuesday, say Gov. Brian Kemp must do more to address physical conditions, staffing and security at the state’s facilities.

***

🎓 Clayton State University and Morris Brown College will allow students from the shuttered Art Institute of Atlanta to transfer credits or to take courses at their campuses.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

🥇 The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is set to announce the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

***

🐼 The nation’s panda exchange with China may be coming to an end. Zoo Atlanta’s pandas — Yang Yang, Lun Lun and Xi Lun — are set to be returned in in 2024.

***

SPORTS

⚾️ Want to watch the Atlanta Braves in their National League Division games next week with hundreds of your friends? The team is planning watch parties at the Battery’s Plaza Green.

***

🏈 Wide receiver Frank Darby is returning to the Atlanta Falcons, but on the practice squad.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

🧛 Halloween frights aren’t just for Oct. 31. Atlanta is putting on big scares in the weeks leading up to the big night of trick or treating.

***

🎭 The Alpharetta home of Bravo reality stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann is back in pre-foreclosure.

***

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 4, 1962

Astronaut Walter Schirra completed six orbits around the Earth.

Atlanta Constitution editor Eugene Patterson described it as “a near-perfect boost to American space prestige.”

Schirra called it “a wonderful flight.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar recent snapped a photo of Park guide Mallory Hernandez taking care of a mule at the Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm in Plains.

***

ON THE RECORD

We’re so grateful and happy for what we’ve been able to accomplish with Noni’s for all the time that it’s been going, and we’re just ready to call it quits.

- MATT RUPPERT, OWNER OF NONI’S NEIGHBORHOOD TRATTORIA, WHICH IS CLOSING AFTER 15 YEARS IN THE OLD FOURTH WARD NEIGHBORHOOD.

***

Tyler Estep contributed to this report.

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Until next time.