A.M. ATL: Culture wars and a state crustacean

Morning, y’all! TGIF and welcome to March. Unfortunately, you can expect rain and temperatures in the 40s today. The weekend should be a tad warmer and drier.
- The funeral for Athens nursing student Laken Riley is this afternoon at Woodstock City Church. Meanwhile: Court records show the man accused of killing Riley opted not to seek bond.
- Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee will hear closing arguments this afternoon in the push to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from her office’s 2020 election interference case. Here’s what we do (and don’t) know about her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.
- Today’s also the last day to request an absentee ballot for the March 12 presidential primary.
Lots more to discuss in today’s newsletter, including everything that went down Thursday at the state Capitol. Let’s get to it.
***
CROSSING OVER
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
‘Twas a long Thursday under the Gold Dome, as state lawmakers rushed to get legislation approved in at least one chamber before the end of Crossover Day: the (sort of) official deadline for bills hoping to earn final passage before the end of the session.
Here’s a quick rundown of some measures that survived and advanced in the Republican-led General Assembly. Make sure to check out the AJC’s bill tracker for an even more comprehensive list.
- A Senate bill limiting the government’s ability to enforce laws that conflict with religious beliefs, despite objections that it could lead to discrimination against gay people.
- A House bill penalizing Georgia jailers and sheriffs who don’t report to federal authorities when someone in custody lacks legal documentation.
- A House bill limiting how much the state can spend on film tax credits.
- A Senate bill allowing anyone — teachers, students, etc. — to carry the opioid reversal drug naloxone inside Georgia’s schools.
- A Senate bill prohibiting public and school libraries from consorting with the American Library Association, which Republicans deem too liberal.
- A Senate bill that would make an “America First” license plate available to Georgia drivers.
- A House bill making white shrimp the official crustacean of Georgia.
Keep in mind: A few pieces of legislation — like the state’s midyear budget and a measure adding antisemitism to the state’s hate crime law — already made it through both chambers and received Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature. Others passed from one chamber to the other prior to Thursday.
And while Crossover Day is the deadline for legislation to move forward the traditional way, bills can always be resurrected via shenanigans — like tacking on their verbiage to completely unrelated legislation at the last minute.
So keep your head on a swivel in the days ahead. We will, too.
If someone forwarded this newsletter to you, go ahead and sign up for free to get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning.
Keep scrolling for more news.
***
EMPTY THREATS?
Credit: Jim Gaines
Credit: Jim Gaines
The renewed deadline for hackers to release sensitive Fulton County documents passed uneventfully Thursday. But, Commission Chair Robb Pitts said, they could still release data at any time: “We simply have no control over that.”
The county did not pay a ransom.
***
MORE TOP STORIES
- Georgia officials scheduled a March 20 execution date for Willie James Pye, a man convicted of killing a Spalding County woman in 1993. It would be the state’s first execution since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The United Auto Workers is targeting large non-union factories in Georgia as part of a new organizing drive.
- A new report from Georgia State University researchers says three companies own 11% of metro Atlanta’s rental homes. That echoes findings from the AJC’s “American Dream for Rent” investigative series.
***
TOSS THE SAUCE
If you’ve gotten Polynesian sauce from Chick-fil-A in the last two weeks or so, trash it. The chain says it may erroneously contain wheat and soy allergens.
***
NATION AND WORLD
The U.S. House and Senate approved legislation to delay a partial government shutdown.
***
Hundreds of people — and heavy security — are gathered in Moscow for the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
***
SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Atlanta Track Club members can register for this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race starting today. The general public can sign up starting March 15. And remember: There’s no lottery any more, but space is limited.
- Clean Old Diamond Hate: Georgia and Georgia Tech baseball play their annual three-game series this weekend. Sunday’s game is at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, with the proceeds benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
- Hawks: Atlanta scored just 16 first-quarter points en route to a 124-97 loss against the Nets.
- High school hoops: The girls and boys state semifinals start today at neutral sites across Georgia.
- NFL combine: Former UGA tight end Brock Bowers, considered a top-10 draft prospect, isn’t sure if he’ll work out for scouts today.
***
LIVE IT UP ...
Still looking for something to occupy your time this weekend? We’ve got you covered with 15 suggestions, from the Atlanta Brunch Festival and a K-pop mini-convention to Gwinnett County’s massive semiannual kids clothing sale.
***
... BUT NOT TOO MUCH
A new trailer for Hulu’s forthcoming Freaknik documentary is now live, reminding us all what happens when a party gets a little out of hand.
***
MORE TO EXPLORE
» Family of woman killed at RaceTrac near GSU files lawsuit
» Metro Atlanta parishes to display St. Jude relic
» Swanky Ponce City Market apartment tower removes age restriction
» Report: Some doorbell cameras sold on Amazon have security flaws
***
ON THIS DATE
March 1, 1978
A Saudi Arabian prince’s arrival in Atlanta — and his plans to modify his new mansion — sent the wealthy folks of Buckhead into a tizzy. “Rumors began spreading instantly about six-story guard towers with an arsenal of automatic weapons, a stable of Arabian horses, a harem, and other undesirable arrivals,” The Atlanta Journal reported.
None of those ... dubious assumptions came to pass, of course. The prince, Faisal Mohamed Al-Saud Al Kabir, just wanted to add a swimming pool, tennis courts and a bigger driveway.
Credit: File photo
Credit: File photo
***
PHOTO OF THE DAY
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
AJC photographer Hyosub Shin captured Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group (left), as he visited Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to surprise Delta customers bound for San Juan with free cruises.
***
ONE MORE THING
Before we go, one for my old school commuters and Gwinnett County folks: Remember those water towers that stood along I-85, declaring that “Gwinnett is Great” and “Success Lives Here”? The city of Suwanee now has a beat up piece of one tower — “LIVES,” it says — mounted on a concrete wall at its Town Center on Main development. You can see it from Main Street.
***
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.
Until next time.
About the Author
Credit: AP
Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center