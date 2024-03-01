A.M. ATL: Culture wars and a state crustacean

Morning, y’all! TGIF and welcome to March. Unfortunately, you can expect rain and temperatures in the 40s today. The weekend should be a tad warmer and drier.

Lots more to discuss in today's newsletter, including everything that went down Thursday at the state Capitol.

CROSSING OVER

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

‘Twas a long Thursday under the Gold Dome, as state lawmakers rushed to get legislation approved in at least one chamber before the end of Crossover Day: the (sort of) official deadline for bills hoping to earn final passage before the end of the session.

Here’s a quick rundown of some measures that survived and advanced in the Republican-led General Assembly. Make sure to check out the AJC’s bill tracker for an even more comprehensive list.

Keep in mind: A few pieces of legislation — like the state’s midyear budget and a measure adding antisemitism to the state’s hate crime law — already made it through both chambers and received Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature. Others passed from one chamber to the other prior to Thursday.

And while Crossover Day is the deadline for legislation to move forward the traditional way, bills can always be resurrected via shenanigans — like tacking on their verbiage to completely unrelated legislation at the last minute.

So keep your head on a swivel in the days ahead. We will, too.

Keep scrolling for more news.

EMPTY THREATS?

Credit: Jim Gaines Credit: Jim Gaines

The renewed deadline for hackers to release sensitive Fulton County documents passed uneventfully Thursday. But, Commission Chair Robb Pitts said, they could still release data at any time: “We simply have no control over that.”

The county did not pay a ransom.

MORE TOP STORIES

TOSS THE SAUCE

If you’ve gotten Polynesian sauce from Chick-fil-A in the last two weeks or so, trash it. The chain says it may erroneously contain wheat and soy allergens.

NATION AND WORLD

The U.S. House and Senate approved legislation to delay a partial government shutdown.

Hundreds of people — and heavy security — are gathered in Moscow for the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Atlanta Track Club members can register for this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race starting today. The general public can sign up starting March 15. And remember: There’s no lottery any more, but space is limited.

LIVE IT UP ...

Still looking for something to occupy your time this weekend? We’ve got you covered with 15 suggestions, from the Atlanta Brunch Festival and a K-pop mini-convention to Gwinnett County’s massive semiannual kids clothing sale.

... BUT NOT TOO MUCH

A new trailer for Hulu’s forthcoming Freaknik documentary is now live, reminding us all what happens when a party gets a little out of hand.

ON THIS DATE

March 1, 1978

A Saudi Arabian prince’s arrival in Atlanta — and his plans to modify his new mansion — sent the wealthy folks of Buckhead into a tizzy. “Rumors began spreading instantly about six-story guard towers with an arsenal of automatic weapons, a stable of Arabian horses, a harem, and other undesirable arrivals,” The Atlanta Journal reported.

None of those ... dubious assumptions came to pass, of course. The prince, Faisal Mohamed Al-Saud Al Kabir, just wanted to add a swimming pool, tennis courts and a bigger driveway.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

AJC photographer Hyosub Shin captured Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group (left), as he visited Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to surprise Delta customers bound for San Juan with free cruises.

ONE MORE THING

Before we go, one for my old school commuters and Gwinnett County folks: Remember those water towers that stood along I-85, declaring that “Gwinnett is Great” and “Success Lives Here”? The city of Suwanee now has a beat up piece of one tower — “LIVES,” it says — mounted on a concrete wall at its Town Center on Main development. You can see it from Main Street.

