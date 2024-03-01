BreakingNews
A.M. ATL: Culture wars and a state crustacean

Plus: Fani Willis hearing, Chick-fil-A recall, Peachtree registration
By
Updated 1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! TGIF and welcome to March. Unfortunately, you can expect rain and temperatures in the 40s today. The weekend should be a tad warmer and drier.

Lots more to discuss in today’s newsletter, including everything that went down Thursday at the state Capitol. Let’s get to it.

***

CROSSING OVER

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones works on Crossover Day during the General Assembly's 2024 session. It was the 28th day of the 40-day session, when bills typically must clear at least one chamber to have a chance at becoming law.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

‘Twas a long Thursday under the Gold Dome, as state lawmakers rushed to get legislation approved in at least one chamber before the end of Crossover Day: the (sort of) official deadline for bills hoping to earn final passage before the end of the session.

Here’s a quick rundown of some measures that survived and advanced in the Republican-led General Assembly. Make sure to check out the AJC’s bill tracker for an even more comprehensive list.

Keep in mind: A few pieces of legislation — like the state’s midyear budget and a measure adding antisemitism to the state’s hate crime law — already made it through both chambers and received Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature. Others passed from one chamber to the other prior to Thursday.

And while Crossover Day is the deadline for legislation to move forward the traditional way, bills can always be resurrected via shenanigans — like tacking on their verbiage to completely unrelated legislation at the last minute.

So keep your head on a swivel in the days ahead. We will, too.

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

EMPTY THREATS?

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts speaks Feb. 14 about the cyberattacks Jan. 27-28 that took down many county systems.

Credit: Jim Gaines

icon to expand image

Credit: Jim Gaines

The renewed deadline for hackers to release sensitive Fulton County documents passed uneventfully Thursday. But, Commission Chair Robb Pitts said, they could still release data at any time: “We simply have no control over that.”

The county did not pay a ransom.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

***

TOSS THE SAUCE

If you’ve gotten Polynesian sauce from Chick-fil-A in the last two weeks or so, trash it. The chain says it may erroneously contain wheat and soy allergens.

***

NATION AND WORLD

The U.S. House and Senate approved legislation to delay a partial government shutdown.

***

Hundreds of people — and heavy security — are gathered in Moscow for the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens moments before he takes off at the start of last year's Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Atlanta Track Club members can register for this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race starting today. The general public can sign up starting March 15. And remember: There’s no lottery any more, but space is limited.

***

LIVE IT UP ...

Still looking for something to occupy your time this weekend? We’ve got you covered with 15 suggestions, from the Atlanta Brunch Festival and a K-pop mini-convention to Gwinnett County’s massive semiannual kids clothing sale.

***

... BUT NOT TOO MUCH

A new trailer for Hulu’s forthcoming Freaknik documentary is now live, reminding us all what happens when a party gets a little out of hand.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Family of woman killed at RaceTrac near GSU files lawsuit

» Metro Atlanta parishes to display St. Jude relic

» Swanky Ponce City Market apartment tower removes age restriction

» Report: Some doorbell cameras sold on Amazon have security flaws

***

ON THIS DATE

March 1, 1978

A Saudi Arabian prince’s arrival in Atlanta — and his plans to modify his new mansion — sent the wealthy folks of Buckhead into a tizzy. “Rumors began spreading instantly about six-story guard towers with an arsenal of automatic weapons, a stable of Arabian horses, a harem, and other undesirable arrivals,” The Atlanta Journal reported.

None of those ... dubious assumptions came to pass, of course. The prince, Faisal Mohamed Al-Saud Al Kabir, just wanted to add a swimming pool, tennis courts and a bigger driveway.

The Atlanta Journal front page March 1, 1978.

Credit: File photo

icon to expand image

Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Justyse Williams celebrates after spinning the wheel for a prize as Virgin Group founder Richard Branson (left) looks on.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

AJC photographer Hyosub Shin captured Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group (left), as he visited Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to surprise Delta customers bound for San Juan with free cruises.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go, one for my old school commuters and Gwinnett County folks: Remember those water towers that stood along I-85, declaring that “Gwinnett is Great” and “Success Lives Here”? The city of Suwanee now has a beat up piece of one tower — “LIVES,” it says — mounted on a concrete wall at its Town Center on Main development. You can see it from Main Street.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
