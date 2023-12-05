A.M. ATL: Controversial congressional map up for a vote

Let’s get to it.

For more than a week now, we’ve told you all about Georgia’s court-ordered redistricting redo. New maps put forth by the Republican-led General Assembly would maintain GOP majorities in both the state House and Senate.

But the biggest implications are in the proposed congressional maps. They’re likely to trigger a court battle that some fear could ultimately lead to the U.S. Supreme Court weakening the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The state Senate is set for a full vote on the map today.

The proposal: Republican lawmakers’ congressional map does not provide additional opportunities for Black representation in the U.S. House and leaves the GOP’s 9-5 Georgia advantage in place. It dramatically reshapes the current district of U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, a Democrat.

Republican lawmakers’ congressional map does not provide additional opportunities for Black representation in the U.S. House and leaves the GOP’s 9-5 Georgia advantage in place. It dramatically reshapes the current district of U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, a Democrat. Why it matters: Any losses on the congressional level could be huge for Democrats as they attempt to take control of the U.S. House in next year’s elections. The proposal also may not comport with U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones’ order to create new majority-Black voting districts without “eliminating minority opportunity districts elsewhere.”

After state legislators adopt the maps, they’ll likely be challenged again in court. Their fate may hinge on how a judge defines those “minority opportunity districts,” my AJC colleagues Mark Niesse and Maya Prabhu report.

Some current districts like McBath’s in Gwinnett and Fulton counties don’t have a majority of any one racial group. Multiple racial groups combine to form a majority “coalition” of voters that tend to favor Democratic candidates.

The new Republican map increases the number of majority-Black congressional districts from two to four — but reduces multiracial coalition districts from three to one.

The big question: Does that maneuver amount to race-based discrimination (illegal), or is it simply reshuffling voters based on political affiliation (legal)?

Doug Spencer, a University of Colorado election professor, called the forthcoming legal battle “a huge threat” to Voting Rights Act protections: “The Supreme Court has basically said the Voting Rights Act protects minority groups from having their vote diluted. They’ve never said one way or the other whether that minority group can be a combination or not.”

Adam Kincaid, leader of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, says combos shouldn’t count: “Despite Democrats’ best efforts to the contrary, the VRA is not a vehicle for maximizing partisan political power and never has been.”

The full state Senate is expected to vote on the proposed congressional map today, with the state House to follow. The court-set deadline for map adoption is Friday.

The security guard who tried to stop a protester from setting themselves on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta last week is recovering from severe burns, his family said. The protester remained in critical condition.

Legal experts say Trevian Kutti, a co-defendant in Fulton County’s 2020 election interference case, could go to jail for seemingly threatening a Georgia poll worker in a social media video.

Fulton County’s development authority is scheduled to consider a $10 million tax break for improvements at a data center run by X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The project does not create new jobs.

Police say a local man stole a MARTA bus and dropped a passenger off at Waffle House before getting stuck at the entrance to Stone Mountain Park.

Israel intensified its bombardment in and around Gaza’s second-largest city.

A large explosion leveled a Virginia home as officers attempted to serve a search warrant.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, holidays festivities abound. On one street in Seoul, a giant statue — “Hammering Man” — is decked out in Santa gear.

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 5, 1957

A natural gas leak under a Villa Rica pharmacy triggered an explosion that destroyed three more downtown shops buildings and ultimately claimed the lives of 12 people.

“Everybody knew everybody,” witness Ethyleen Tyson told the AJC in 2015. “It took a long time to get over that.”

AJC photographer John Spink captured Rodney Cammon fishing along the short of Lake Avondale in Avondale Estates.

ON THE RECORD

It’s just phenomenal that she is still able to share her faith more than 100 years after she passed away. Phenomenal.

- KYRA HICKS, HISTORIAN, ON THE CITY OF ATHENS HONORING FORMERLY ENSLAVED QUILTER HARRIET POWERS.

