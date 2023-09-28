A.M. ATL: 💸 Confusion abounds as student loan payments loom

Morning, y’all.

⚾️ The Braves beat the Cubs 6-5 to clinch the National League’s top playoff seed. Ronald Acuña Jr. became the first player in history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in the same season.

🐘 The AJC’s Greg Bluestein captured the drama of last night’s GOP presidential debate in California, where candidates took aim at former President Donald Trump and each other.

Now the rest of the news!

Borrowed time

Roughly 1.6 million Georgians are saddled with federal student loan debt.

And with mandatory payments set to restart Sunday after a years-long hiatus, concern and confusion abound.

“Everything is moving so fast that nobody can keep up,” 70-year-old Rome resident Paul O’Mara, who owes for loans he took out to help his daughter, recently told the AJC.

The current student loan saga began early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when then-President Donald Trump paused payments for six months — then extended the pause multiple times, often at the last minute.

The Biden administration tried different ways to convert the temporary relief into permanent forgiveness. Some programs targeted at specific borrowers saw success, but the U.S. Supreme Court shot down a more universal forgiveness plan in June.

The aftermath? A confused flurry of preparations by lenders and borrowers, clogged helplines and often muddled online information.

“I’m confused, and I consider myself pretty savvy,” said 30-year-old state Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth.

Romman (pictured above) has not only heard from constituents struggling with the matter, but spent days trying to get answers about her own graduate school debt.

Albany resident Andre Joseph is one of about 178,000 Georgians to sign up for a new income-driven repayment plan. He’s yet to receive any sort of confirmation.

He still doesn’t know how much he’s supposed to pony up each month.

“Until I get something like that, I’m not paying anything,” the 32-year-old father said. “I need complete understanding of what exactly I’m doing.”

During a visit to Morehouse College this week, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the administration continues working to make the repayment process as smooth as possible.

But there could be yet another wrinkle on the way: a government shutdown.

A White House spokeswoman said the looming shutdown “could substantially disrupt the return to repayment effort” if it lasts more than a few weeks.

Read Vanessa McCray’s full story here.

Keep scrolling for more news.

MORE TOP STORIES

Michael “Little B” Lewis became the poster child for Georgia’s tough-on-crime policies in 1997, when he was a 13-year-old sentenced to life in prison for murder. State officials granted him parole earlier this year.

The AJC was there as he left prison Wednesday.

✈️ Delta Air Lines says it’s tweaking recent changes to Skymiles and frequent flier policies after getting an earful from angry customers.

🔎 U.S. senators, including Georgia’s Jon Ossoff, launched an inquiry into poor conditions at federally subsidized apartment complexes. The AJC’s Dangerous Dwellings series helped spur the probe.

METRO ATLANTA

🚨 Gwinnett County police say the drivers in a Labor Day crash that killed five teenagers were racing at more than 100 miles per hour.

☀️ A new lease program aims to make it easier for Georgians to power their homes with solar panels.

THE NATION AND WORLD

🌎 American soldier Travis King arrived back in the United States this morning, two months after he fled into North Korea.

SPORTS

🏈 It’s Georgia-Auburn week on the gridiron. But coaches on either side of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry are preaching “love, not hate.”

LIVING AND ARTS

📺 Here’s when late night shows plan to return now that the writers strike is over.

🍝 Opening soon on the Beltline: a new spot for Italian food, frozen cocktails and bocce.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 28, 1950

Former Atlanta Constitution editor and publisher Ralph McGill is known for his coverage of foreign affairs and his advocacy for racial tolerance.

But on this day, he used his column to praise left-handed people.

“Left-handers are noted even in holy writ,” he wrote in response to a dismayed mother’s question about her left-handed son. “Left-handers are accompanied everywhere by a special guard of destiny. Right-handers are commonplace. Their deeds are set down without comment.”

As of press time, it remained unclear if McGill himself was a lefty. But we have our suspicions.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer John Spink recently captured construction worker Miguel Flores helping attach rebar to a crane at the site of the future Anthem Hotel Atlanta.

ON THE RECORD

The trend is that cases are slowing and appearing to plateau. This may herald a ‘simmering’ period after which cases may begin to rise again.

- DR. JAYNE MORGAN OF PIEDMONT HEALTHCARE ON COVID-19 IN GEORGIA.

