A.M. ATL: ⚖️ Confused by all the Trump grand juries? Here’s help.

Election probe

Listen. There’s a lot going on.

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., handed up a new indictment against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, this time for his efforts to maintain power following the 2020 election — including actions specifically tied to Georgia.

The new indictment adds to Trump’s legal woes, which also include criminal charges related to hoarding classified documents at his Florida country club and hush-money payments allegedly made to Stormy Daniels. A New York civil suit related to Trump Co. business practices looms as well.

Then there’s Fulton County.

When you heard earlier this week that a local journalist and two former Georgia lawmakers were subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury — the one weighing criminal charges in Fulton’s own election interference investigation — you may have been confused.

Wasn’t there already a grand jury dealing with this 2020 Trump stuff? Didn’t a bunch of people already testify? How does all this work again?

All very good questions worth tackling this morning. Let’s jump in.

Special grand juries can’t issue indictments.

The special grand jury that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis assembled last year met for several months, heard testimony from dozens of witnesses and, ultimately, created a report of their findings. That report, which remains secret for the time being, recommends many people be indicted.

But under state law, the special grand jury is only an investigative body. Former President Donald Trump has not been charged in the Fulton investigation, nor has anyone else.

That’s where a “regular” grand jury comes in.

This kind of grand jury happens all the time. Twenty-three people are empaneled to meet once or twice a week for a couple months.

Over that time frame, grand jurors may hear multiple cases a day. The prosecution lays out the basics of its case. Maybe a detective and another witness or two speak. And the grand jury decides if there’s more than a 50-50 chance that the defendant did what they’re accused of doing.

If so, they hand up an indictment and the case moves toward an actual trial.

So the special grand jury and regular grand jury are working together in the Trump case?

Not really. Think of it more like the special grand jury is the student who did most of the research for the group project. The regular grand jury is the student who missed the study dates but nails the presentation after getting caught up to speed.

The regular grand jury is not bound by the special grand jury’s recommendations. But the report lays the foundation for what prosecutors present to the regular grand jury as it considers indictments.

The ball is now in a regular grand jury’s court. Or will be soon.

The Fulton County district attorney’s office empaneled two regular grand juries in July. One of them will hear the 2020 election interference case sometime in the next few weeks.

As a point of reference: George Chidi, the independent journalist whose subpoena went public this week, was told he’d be called to testify sometime between Aug. 7 and Aug. 31.

While the exact strategy that prosecutors will employ is unclear, at least a handful of witnesses are expected to testify. The process is likely to take a few days.

The actual proceedings are secret, but we’ll have a pretty good inkling when things get underway.

And trust me, you will, too.

MORE TOP STORIES

Fulton County commissioners are expected to vote today on spending up to $1.7 billion to build a new jail. A new sales tax might ultimately be instituted to cover the cost of the controversial project.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is investigating living conditions at the county’s current facility.

✈️ A private terminal just for wealthy folks opens at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport next month. Amenities include private bathrooms, spa services and cocktails.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Deion Dewane Patterson, the man accused in a deadly May shooting spree inside a Midtown medical office.

METRO ATLANTA

💰 Authorities increased the reward for information related to arson attacks they believe are tied to opponents of Atlanta’s new public safety training center.

🚔 Gwinnett County, meanwhile, finished construction on an expansion of its own police training facility.

Lake Lanier’s Margaritaville, several of its operating companies and the family of a young boy who nearly drowned at the waterpark in 2020 reached a $16 million settlement.

The family’s lawsuit remains active because one defendant, Safe Harbor Development LLC, declined to settle.

THE NATION AND WORLD

💡 Under new energy efficiency rules that took effect this week, U.S. retailers can no longer sell most incandescent light bulbs. It’s LEDs from here on out.

The Pentagon says North Korea responded to outreach about Travis King, the U.S. Army private who crossed into the country from South Korea last month.

SPORTS

⚾️ Spencer Strider broke his own strikeout record, Michael Harris II hit two home runs and the Braves beat the Angels, 5-1.

They also acquired reliever Brad Hand from the Rockies prior to the trade deadline.

🏀 The Dream lost to the Aces in Las Vegas, 93-72.

LIVING AND ARTS

🎤 T.I. and Goodie Mob will headline a free Atlanta concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop on Aug. 13 at Lakewood Amphitheatre. There’s a full week of other festivities, too.

🍗 The AJC’s dish of the week is the lemon pepper wet chicken at Southern Belle. It comes with edible “bones” on the side.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 2, 1936

Atlantans are dealing with a shortage of quality housing.

“It is almost impossible to find well-located, moderate-priced, desirable houses to rent,” Atlanta Journal real estate editor Frank C. Gilbreath Jr. wrote.

Some things never change.

PICTURE OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Steve Schaefer caught Shawn Lankton and 5-year-old daughter Ko having a hoot with the Virginia-Highland Elementary School mascot on the first day of school in Atlanta. More photos here.

Public schools in Clayton, Douglas, Gwinnett and Henry counties start the new year today.

ON THE RECORD

God, what I wouldn’t give to take one more pic with my son.

- DECEMBRE PIERCE, ATLANTA RESIDENT, ON THE DEATH OF HER SON PARRISH. A FELLOW GANG MEMBER KILLED PARRISH PIERCE BECAUSE HE WANTED OUT.

