A.M. ATL: 🎨 Civil rights cold case consultant paints his grief

Artistic outlet

For 13 years, Andrew Sheldon worked on high-profile civil rights cold cases.

The deadly 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Alabama. The murder of NAACP leader Medgar Evers in Mississippi. Abductions, shootings, drownings. All involving the Ku Klux Klan.

As a jury consultant, he helped prosecutors pick the people who put white supremacists behind bars. Honorable work, even if it was decades after the crimes. Maybe especially so.

But it haunted him.

“Whenever I heard something about the girls in the church bombing, I started crying,” Sheldon, now 80, told the AJC.

So he started to paint.

The Atlanta resident honed his craft at the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center and set up a studio at home in the Virginia-Highland area.

His first work? A sketch called “Denise’s Shoes.” It showed the black patent leather shoes blown off of the feet of 11-year-old Denise McNair in the 1963 Alabama bombing.

Sheldon handled the shoes in 2001, during the trial of the man eventually convicted of killing McNair and three other little girls.

Processing grief through art is nothing new. But it was new to Sheldon.

And it was working.

He kept going.

Some 15 pieces exist in all. One evokes Evers’ funeral. One is a triptych showing the traffic stop that preceded the murder of three civil rights workers in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Another is a portrait of 67-year-old lynching victim Ben Chester White proudly riding a horse with Stone Mountain in the background, heading the opposite direction of the Confederate leaders etched in granite.

Sheldon’s paintings aren’t for sale but have made their way to public exhibitions. Some folks raise questions about a white man seemingly turning Black suffering into art.

Lisa McNair, the younger sister of Denise McNair, isn’t one of them.

“They don’t know Andy like we do,” she said. “They don’t know how hard he and others worked on those cases, how he had to read those autopsy reports and live with all that.”

***

MORE TOP STORIES

⚖️ Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to classified documents charges. Officials from Atlanta and Fulton County took notes on the scene outside the Florida courtroom.

***

💰 At the state Capitol today, a joint House and Senate study panel begins its review of special-interest tax breaks. Georgia’s costly film tax credit is on the docket.

***

😲 Sweet merciful mother of axles and asphalt. They’re finally repaving DeKalb Avenue.

***

METRO ATLANTA

🐔 Remember that big chicken sculpture in Fitzgerald that we told you about? City leaders voted to paint it red, add some accent lights, fence it off and be done with it.

***

✔️ Cobb County Commission Chair Lisa Cupid is running for reelection.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

♟️ Republicans in the U.S. House ended a nearly weeklong stalemate that prevented any votes from taking place. One of the first measures they passed was a bill from Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, that would prohibit the federal government from requiring registration for pistol braces.

***

⛪️ The Southern Baptist Convention is expected to announce today whether churches ousted from the denomination over female leaders can return.

***

SPORTS

⚾️ After last night’s rainout, the Braves and Tigers will play a doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. today.

🏀 The Dream beat the Liberty in New York, 86-79.

***

🏈 The Falcons started minicamp with a few injury-related absences, including tight end Kyle Pitts.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

🏺 Our friends at ArtsATL share the latest on two new High Museum exhibits that highlight both ancient and modern African art.

***

🍹 A tavern and a rooftop tiki bar are bound for the Beltline.

***

ON THIS DATE

June 14, 1967

Thurgood Marshall becomes the first Black person nominated to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

“I believe it is the right thing to do, the right time to do it, the right man and the right place,” President Lyndon B. Johnson told reporters.

Marshall, 58 at the time, was a former federal circuit court judge and chief legal officer of the NAACP. He’d successfully argued Brown vs. Board of Education, the landmark case on school integration, before the high court more than a decade earlier.

Marshall was confirmed in August 1967 and served on the Supreme Court until retiring in 1991.

His replacement? Georgia native Clarence Thomas.

***

PICTURE OF THE DAY

AJC photographer John Spink caught firefighters responding to the Frontera Mexican Kitchen on U.S. 78 in Gwinnett County after a recent fire. The popular restaurant sustained serious damage.

***

ON THE RECORD

God has blessed us so much. We all have enough and can share it around a bit. We can help other people.

- NELLDRA ALLEN, GWINNETT REAL ESTATE AGENT, ON PAYING OFF STUDENT LUNCH DEBTS AT LAWRENCEVILLE’S BETHESDA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

***

