A.M. ATL: Bulldogs, Tide set for another SEC title game clash

Catching up on the week’s news? Highlights include Fulton County’s Young Thug trial (and video drama), court-ordered redistricting and the end of the state gas tax suspension.

Eyes on the prize

Georgia squares off with Alabama in tomorrow’s SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — and the stakes are steeper than the escalators at the nearby MARTA station.

If they win, the top-ranked Bulldogs become a shoo-in for the four-team College Football Playoffs. If they lose, the two-time defending champs may well wind up on the outside looking in. (Plus: Under coach Kirby Smart, Georgia is 0-for-3 against Alabama in Atlanta.)

Here’s what you need to know as thousands of fans descend upon the city for one of the biggest games of the season:

Join the SEC FanFare: Even if you don’t have a ticket, you can go to the free championship game festivities at the Georgia World Congress Center. Things get started today (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and continue tomorrow (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Check it out for games, gear and giveaways, plus a Darius Rucker concert at noon Saturday.

The matchup: Georgia and Alabama rarely play each other during the regular season and the matchup is not a traditional SEC rivalry. But it’s blossomed in recent years.

Georgia lost to Alabama in the 2018 SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs lost the conference game to the Tide in 2021 as well, then rebounded to beat them a few weeks later for a national title. Georgia won the SEC game last year (pictured above). But that came against LSU.

Injury report: Several key offensive players could miss the game for the Bulldogs.

Fun fact: You can blame the AJC for Alabama’s curious elephant mascot.

Looking forward: The College Football Playoff selection show is set for noon Sunday on ESPN. The two semifinal destinations this year are the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl. Both games are on New Year’s Eve.

ACROSS THE STATE

The state House and Senate plan to hold floor votes today on redistricting maps brought forth by Republican-led committees. Proposals for new congressional maps still loom.

Increased wages for migrant workers cost Georgia farmers an estimated $100 million this year, according to one industry group.

The state branch of the Audubon Society plans to rebrand as “Birds Georgia,” ditching its 19th-century slaveholding namesake.

METRO ATLANTA

Federal authorities say a Suwanee woman embezzled more than $3.5 million and spent it on vacations, her daughter’s wedding and tickets to University of Tennessee sporting events.

Clayton County prosecutors say an investigation found no evidence to support aggravated assault and “quid pro quo” allegations against Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor.

THE NATION AND WORLD

Back to war: Israel resumed bombing in Gaza minutes after its temporary cease-fire deal with Hamas militants expired.

The U.S. House plans to hold a vote today on whether to expel Rep. George Santos, R-New York.

SPORTS

A Trae Young defensive play sealed the Hawks’ 137-135 win over the Spurs.

Single-game tickets for the Braves’ 2024 season go on sale today.

In addition to the SEC Championship Game, your weekend football slate includes the Falcons traveling to the Jets (1 p.m. Sunday on FOX) and the high school playoff semifinals.

The latter start tonight.

HOLIDAY GUIDE

The start of December means the holiday season is in full swing. Stick with A.M. ATL all month long for recipes, shopping tips and things to do.

Events this weekend include Santa in Tucker, a parade in Lawrenceville and holiday concerts by the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus.

Fruitcake doesn’t have a great reputation. Maybe these recipes will change your mind.

Up for a road trip? Rock City’s “Enchanted Garden of Lights” offers more than million beaming bulbs in a unique setting.

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 1, 1977

Prodded by a state legislator, a local architect pitched his grand idea for a new gateway to Atlanta: a 600-foot-tall building shaped like the letter “A.”

“It’s an interesting structural pattern,” M. Garland Reynolds told The Atlanta Journal. “The A’s bar could be a glass, transparent building. You could turn it into a television center, or a worldwide communications satellite center.”

The idea never got off the ground.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Miguel Martinez captured attorney Bryan Sells explaining a redistricting proposal during the second day of hearings at the Georgia state Capitol.

ON THE RECORD

My experience is that there is not a vast conspiracy to set commissions at a certain place.

- MICHAEL FISCHER, PRESIDENT OF THE ATLANTA REALTORS ASSOCIATION, ON A LAWSUIT CHALLENGING THE WAY GEORGIA REAL ESTATE AGENTS COLLECT COMMISSIONS.

