A.M. ATL: ⚾️ Braves ready for playoff fight with Phillies

Game on

Welcome back to playoff season, Atlanta.

The Braves begin their quest for another World Series title tomorrow at 6:07 p.m. It’s a best-of-five division series against the rival Phillies.

The matchup: The Phillies finished second in the National League East during the regular season, 14 games behind the Braves. The Braves won eight of the teams’ 13 head-to-head matchups.

The Phillies ousted the Braves from the playoffs last year en route to a World Series appearance.

The schedule: The Braves host Game 1 (Saturday) and Game 2 (Monday). Both start at 6:07 p.m.

Games 3 and 4 are in Philadelphia next Wednesday and Thursday. If needed, the teams return to Atlanta for a decisive Game 5 on Saturday, Oct. 14.

No start times announced for those games yet, but all are set to air on TBS.

The chatter: The Braves offense performed so well this year it seems as if they set a record for setting records.

But as the AJC’s Mark Bradley points out, the team carries pitching concerns aplenty. Max Fried is bouncing back from a blister, Charlie Morton isn’t available and Spencer Strider has been inconsistent.

The AJC’s Michael Cunningham, meanwhile, is more concerned about potential defensive lapses.

The scene: If you’re among the lucky thousands to score tickets or just want to mull about the Battery, plenty of special events are on tap. You may even see a celebrity fan or two.

Inside the stadium, new postseason menu offerings include a chicken-and-doughnut sandwich and a 28-ounce meatball in a glove-shaped breadstick bowl.

Make sure to stay tuned to AJC.com and sign up for the Braves Report newsletter for the latest throughout the playoffs.

And spend some time with these profiles of hometown hero Matt Olson and MVP frontrunner Ronald Acuña Jr. while you’re at it.

Keep scrolling for more news.

MORE TOP STORIES

⚖️ A Fulton County judge rejected Sidney Powell’s request to dismiss her election interference charges. Powell, an ex-attorney for former President Donald Trump, is one of two defendants in the case scheduled to stand trial later this month.

Don't forget to subscribe to the AJC's weekly newsletter all about the Fulton indictment of Trump and 18 of his allies.

😷 Doctors worry Georgia is on pace for another wintertime outbreak of RSV, the respiratory virus that can severely sicken babies and older residents.

📝 The University of Georgia contended in court filings that it bears no legal liability in the January crash that killed a football player and staffer.

METRO ATLANTA

💼 More than 30% of metro Atlanta’s office space is currently vacant or available for sublease. That’s a record.

🏠 Gwinnett County updated its development rules to better accommodate “missing middle” housing.

THE NATION AND WORLD

🏅 This year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner: imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi, for her “fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”

🏛️ Former President Donald Trump may visit Capitol Hill next week as Republicans debate who should be the next speaker of the House. Trump endorsed Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan for the role.

SPORTS

🏈 Your weekend football slate includes:

🍌 The Savannah Bananas — the wacky Harlem Globetrotters-type baseball squad — will venture into metro Atlanta for the first time next year.

LIVING AND ARTS

🎃 Still searching for something to do this weekend? Maybe try the Pumpkin Patch Festival at Oakland Cemetery, a chalk art competition in Brookhaven or a “haunted pub crawl” in Lawrenceville.

🍴 From the AJC review of The Seafood Menu, a recently restaurant opened by rapper Lil Baby: “a lot of fun, but also a bit of a mess.”

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 6, 1968

Local leaders and French delegates dedicated the new Atlanta Memorial Arts Center.

Now known as the Woodruff Arts Center, the facility memorialized more than 100 Atlanta-area arts lovers who died in a 1962 plane crash near Paris, France.

“Very real to us is the memory of Atlantans who lost their lives,” said Richard H. Rich of the Atlanta Arts Alliance.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar captured 4-year-old Tatiana Broadwell and her family checking out the “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures” exhibit at Doraville’s Exhibition Arts Center.

ON THE RECORD

She has been my loyal adventure partner through thick and thin. We have a bond that is heartbeat to heartbeat.

- DR. ANNA CARROLL, OCONEE COUNTY VETERINARIAN, ON HER MISSING SIBERIAN HUSKY, SHOTA.

