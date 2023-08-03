A.M. ATL: 🌮 Boy turns misstep into successful salsa business

Morning, y’all.

Hot stuff

Lots of kids these days make questionable video game purchases with their parents’ money.

Tyler Sullivan parlayed his predicament into a successful business.

Tyler, you see, was 10 years old when he used his mom’s credit card in 2020 to make some in-game purchases on Fortnite. Mom was none too pleased, of course, and instituted an electronics ban until he could pay her back.

The youngster did some chores to earn the dough, but it wasn’t coming in fast enough for his liking. Desperate to get those video games back, he remembered his dad had a salsa recipe that folks seemed to like.

He figured he could make it and sell it to speed things up.

“I took my dad’s base recipe — the one he served at poker games — and added our fresh peppers and my own combination of spices,” Tyler recently told the AJC.

He initially hawked it to neighbors and family friends, who he rightly figured would take pity on his plight.

Funny thing, though. The salsa tasted good. Real good.

Folks kept asking for more and Tyler kept making it, well after he’d paid back his mom.

“I’d post pictures of Tyler making salsa on Facebook and let people know that we were making 50 jars that weekend,” Kristen Sullivan said. “We’d sell out in 15 to 20 minutes.”

Within a year, Sully’s Slammin’ Fresh Salsa turned into a family affair and a full-fledged business. You can now buy it online and at the Alpharetta, Canton and Marietta farmers markets.

The salsa recently won top prize in its category at the University of Georgia’s Flavor of Georgia competition. The Sullivans hope to eventually get their product into grocery stores, though they’ll need a new partner to scale up production.

Anything’s possible, as long as they follow Tyler’s advice: “Don’t give up. Have fun with it.”

MORE TOP STORIES

Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear in court in Washington, D.C., today. But a Trump indictment in Fulton County could have more staying power than the recently filed federal charges, the AJC’s Tamar Hallerman reports.

Why? Georgia law gives District Attorney Fani Willis a lot of flexibility in her approach — and makes future pardons harder to come by.

💰 Gov. Brian Kemp is giving state agencies the greenlight to request 3% increases in their upcoming budgets. That doesn’t happen often.

Fulton County commissioners approved a $4 million settlement with the family of Lashawn Thompson, the man who was discovered covered in bed bugs after dying in the local jail last fall.

METRO ATLANTA

📚 DeKalb County students complained last year that the school dress code discriminated against young women and people of color. When they return to class next week, they’ll find an updated code in line with their requested changes.

Police stepped up their search for a missing Conyers woman after finding her burned SUV in a Fulton County clearing.

🛑 The task force looking into a controversial proposal to close a downtown Roswell street hit the brakes on its work. Members want professionals to investigate the economic implications before they go any further.

THE NATION AND WORLD

🥼 Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a research scientist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, will succeed Dr. Anthony Fauci as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

⚖️ Jurors approved a death sentence for the man who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

SPORTS

⚾️ The Braves walloped the Angels, 12-5. They’re off today before starting a series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday. Max Fried is expected to make his long-awaited return to the rotation.

🏈 Georgia starts preseason football practice today. Here’s a look at what’s new this year for the two-time defending champs.

LIVING AND ARTS

🎶 The Baseball Project — an alternative rock supergroup that includes Peter Buck and Mike Mills of R.E.M. — makes tour stops in Atlanta and Athens next week.

AJC event: Join columnist Nedra Rhone today as she discusses her recent road trip to Black history museums across the South. The live virtual chat starts at 1:30 p.m. and includes museum leaders and curators.

Register here.

🌻 Now at Doraville’s Exhibition Hub Art Center: an upgraded version of the Van Gogh immersive experience originally hosted at Pullman Yards in Atlanta.

***

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 3, 1997

The old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium comes tumbling down.

With the former Olympic stadium next door converted to a new home for the Braves, city leaders promised residents they wouldn’t be stuck with two ballparks in the middle of their neighborhood.

Some 30,000 people watched the implosion.

“It looked like the stadium just fainted,” one of them said.

PICTURE OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Katelyn Myrick caught Marietta High School students celebrating their annual tradition of toilet papering the school before the first day of classes.

ON THE RECORD

I truly believe we’re doing a good thing here. I never thought my railroad career would involve working with the community. You have a plan and plans tend to change.

- JEREMY VRANSEVICH, A MACHINIST FOR ATLANTA-BASED NORFOLK SOUTHERN, ON BECOMING THE RAILROAD’S COMMUNITY LIAISON AFTER ITS DERAILMENT IN EAST PALESTINE, OHIO.

