A.M. ATL: Auctioning Elton’s Atlanta artifacts

GOODBYE, PEACHTREE ROAD

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Would you like to own a pair of silver boots that belonged to Elton John (and bear his initials in big red letters)? How about the piano he used to write a Broadway play? Or some rocket-shaped cuff links? Rocket-shaped cocktail shakers? A punching bag autographed by Muhammad Ali?

It all comes from the English rock star’s longtime Atlanta home — and it’s all up for sale.

The auction house Christie’s expects to fetch north of $10 million in the series of sales that kick off today, online and in-person. Anyone can sign up to bid on the 900-or-so Elton items, but act responsibly: You’re likely looking at a few thousands dollars even for the most affordable items.

The artwork from folks like Banksy, Keith Haring and Damian Hirst? Hundreds of thousands at least. I personally enjoy this “ivory and gold ensemble” and the autographed pinball machine. There’s also a personalized Braves jersey that’s on the more affordable end of things.

Relatively speaking, of course.

Pretty cool but ... why is this happening? Sir Elton is fine, don’t you worry. But he decided it was time to settle down in London with his husband and kids and, late last year, sold his longtime Buckhead condo for a cool $7.225 million.

All the stuff that was in that condo? He’s selling it now, too.

“You have to reach a stage where you can’t just continue to accumulate,” John’s husband, David Furnish, told The New York Times. “Elton hates parting with things. It is a very emotional decision.”

Why did Elton John live here again? Because he loves it like the rest of us, duh.

As the story goes, the Englishman went to rehab in 1990 and emerged looking for a new American base of operations. Doctors told him returning to the glitz and glamour (and booze and cocaine) of Los Angeles would be an extremely unhealthy choice. John later wrote in the Daily Mail that he’d been “in love with a guy called Hugh Williams” who lived in Atlanta. So the boyfriend introduced the rock star to the city.

And just like that, a new romance was born. John scooped up a couple of adjoining condos, became a Braves fan and stayed for three decades.

“I’ve lived here for 30 years, and I’ve loved every single minute,” John told the crowd at a 2022 concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, his final in the city. “So I will take you with me in my heart, in my soul, and I’ll never forget you.”

LOVED ONE LOST

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

The family of Patrina Best says she was not the girlfriend of Carl Kearney Jr., the Spalding County High School football coach who reportedly confessed to killing her. Kearney was supposed to be helping her move items from Georgia to her parents’ home in Maryland before her next assignment as a travel nurse, Best’s sister told the AJC.

“Patrina was a constant source of joy and laughter in our lives,” Gianina Best said.

MORE TOP STORIES

Officials identified the state trooper killed while investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Clayton County as Chase Redner, a seven-year veteran of the force.

Atlanta banned right turns on red, but only in downtown, Midtown and Castleberry Hill and not until 2025.

Up in horse country, Milton residents say city leaders are pressuring them to accept their neighbor’s much-debated farm winery.

FANI’S FINANCES

An employee at a Napa Valley winery said that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis paid about $400 cash for a tasting and two bottles of wine during a visit in early 2023. The account would corroborate Willis’ testimony last week that she often paid in cash while traveling with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

» ANALYSIS: The testimony that could shape judge’s decision in Fani Willis removal fight

NATION AND WORLD

Prosecutors say the ex-FBI informant charged with lying about Joe and Hunter Biden’s connections to a Ukrainian energy company had Russian intelligence contacts.

The Biden administration launched a new wave of student debt relief covering about 150,000 borrowers enrolled in the income-based SAVE repayment plan.

PARADE SHOOTING

Police in Kansas City charged two adults in last week’s deadly shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Court records suggest the men and several others got into an argument before gunfire erupted.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, meanwhile, sent one of his jerseys to the family of shooting victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan. The family said the Georgia Tech and Westminster Schools grad was her favorite player and she’ll be laid to rest wearing the jersey.

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Today’s installment introduces you to acclaimed Savannah sculptor Jerome Meadows, who tells the story of Black history through public art.

FOOD FESTIVALS

From wine and hot slaw to grits and pimento cheese, the South is full of springtime food festivals worth a drive. The AJC has you covered with a list of seven worth checking out.

ON THIS DATE

Feb. 21, 1986

A federal judge allowed Milledgeville to keep the word “Christianity” in its city seal — as long as it wasn’t “displayed where it can be widely viewed by the public.” The thought process: The word was too small to read when embossed on things like stationery anyway.

A professor at Georgia College, his wife and two other plaintiffs had filed a lawsuit challenging the phrase on constitutional grounds. The city agreed to remove the word altogether in 1992.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured the overturned tractor-trailer that recently caused traffic headaches on Cobb County’s East-West Connector. No injuries were reported.

ONE MORE THING

The Beatles aren’t getting a new biopic. They’re getting four — one each for John, Paul, George and Ringo. Quite an undertaking, innit?

Until next time.