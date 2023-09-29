A.M. ATL: 🏠 Atlantans thankful for homes built by Jimmy Carter

Morning, y’all. TGIF.

⛅️ Your weekend forecast: Rain-free and temperatures in the mid-80s.

⚾️ Heads up, Braves fans! Next week, you can attend the team’s workouts ahead of the playoffs.

On to the news!

***

More than a house

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter personally helped build, repair or renovate about 4,400 houses in their decades of volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.

Sally Hollis still lives in one of them.

The former president and first lady changed her life.

“I wish I could see him and thank him and hug him for what they did for me,” the 85-year-old Atlantan (pictured) recently told the AJC.

Jimmy Carter turns 99 years old on Sunday, more than seven months after his family announced he was entering home hospice care. He has “good days and bad days,” grandson Jason said, but still watches the Braves, eats peanut butter ice cream and spends time with loved ones.

He and Rosalynn plan to mark his birthday with a picnic in the front lawn of their longtime home in Plains. Celebrations are also planned in Atlanta.

And while the former president won’t be at the annual Carter family Habitat for Humanity building project when it kicks off Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina, the nonprofit remains an especially tangible part of his legacy.

The Carters didn’t create Habitat, which is headquartered in Georgia, but they were among the earliest high-profile supporters. CEO Jonathan Reckford said it’s “hard to overstate” their impact.

For years, the former president and first lady wielded hammers and saws to provide safe, affordable housing for people across the world.

And right here at home, too.

Sally Hollis’ house is one of 20 that the Carters helped build in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood way back in 1988.

The home got Hollis, a now-retired cook, out of a dangerous apartment complex. It paved the way for her daughters to grow up in a stable environment.

And because part of the agreement involves future homeowners helping with their own build, it changed the way she thought about herself.

“It made me feel like I was big,” Hollis said. “Like I was helping myself.”

Stay tuned to AJC.com throughout the weekend for complete coverage of Carter birthday celebrations.

If someone forwarded this newsletter to you, go ahead and sign up for free to get AM ATL in your inbox each weekday morning.

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

⚖️ Former President Donald Trump will not try to move his Fulton County election interference trial to federal court.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the AJC’s weekly newsletter all about the Trump indictment.

***

⚠️ Georgia drivers hit and killed 342 pedestrians last year, according to a new study. That’s the highest total since 1981.

***

🐘 The Georgia Senate Republican Caucus suspended controversial state Sen. Colton Moore of Trenton from participating in party activities.

***

METRO ATLANTA

🚗 State officials said the Mount Vernon Highway bridge over I-285 will remain closed until next summer after it was damaged by a tractor-trailer carrying an excavator.

***

👍 A regional planning agency approved plans for a $2 billion Forsyth County development aimed at luring an NHL hockey team to the area. County officials will consider the plans next.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

💲 U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy rejected a Senate spending bill as officials continued scrambling to avoid a government shutdown. The deadline is Sunday.

***

🏛️ Republicans in the U.S. House also held the first hearing in their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Thursday. Here are some key takeaways.

***

SPORTS

⚾️ The Braves completed their sweep of the Cubs with a 5-3 win. Matt Olson set a new franchise record for RBIs in a season.

A weekend series with the Nationals closes out the regular season.

***

🏈 Your weekend football slate includes:

No. 1 Georgia playing at Auburn (3:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS).

Georgia Tech hosting Bowling Green (3:30 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network).

The Falcons playing the Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. Sunday on ESPN).

***

LIVING AND ARTS

🍁 Need something to do this weekend? Try Sweet Auburn Music Fest, the Duluth Fall Festival or “Mary Poppins” in Marietta.

***

📺 Longtime Atlanta TV reporter and anchor Jeff Hullinger is leaving 11Alive.

***

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 29, 1985

At midnight, Georgia will increase the legal drinking age to 20.

Thad Rudd, 19, is not pleased.

“Legal, illegal, legal, illegal — it’s asinine,” the teen said. “The bartender at one place said ‘You only have a few legal days left, go for it.’”

The state raised its drinking age to the long-standing norm of 21 a year later.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Natrice Miller caught fourth graders at Fayetteville’s Cleveland Elementary School playing with a drone. The activity was part of a Federal Aviation Administration outreach program known as Adopt-A-School.

***

ON THE RECORD

I’ve found my spark in life, and I’m excited about it. I’ve gotten more back from it than I put in.

- NIKI GAVAHI, OWNER OF KNEAD TO SAVOR, ON THE JOY OF RUNNING THE POP-UP BAKERY. READ MORE ABOUT ATLANTA’S POP-UP SCENE HERE.

***

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Contact Tyler at tyler.estep@ajc.com with any thoughts, comments or suggestions.

Until next time.