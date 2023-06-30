A.M. ATL: 🎆 Atlanta salutes America with a weekend full of fireworks

Morning, y’all. Happy, happy Friday.

🥵️ Your holiday weekend forecast: smog, sweltering temperatures in the mid- to high-90s and heat indexes in the triple digits.

📅 Quick programming note: We’ll be taking off Monday and Tuesday. Hope you have a lovely holiday. See you again on Wednesday.

Now on to the news!

Fourth festivities

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

It’s never too early to start thinking about fireworks. Besides, Fourth of July festivities actually kick off tonight.

Here’s a quick itinerary for metro Atlanta’s extended Independence Day weekend.

The city of Lawrenceville opens gates for its annual “Prelude to the Fourth” event at 5 p.m. today. There’ll be live music and food in addition to the fireworks that start, of course, at dusk.

“Look Up Atlanta,” the massive event at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park, is also getting an early start. The ticketed event begins at 5 p.m. tomorrow. It will feature food trucks and a performance by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Stone Mountain Park offers fireworks every night Saturday through Wednesday.

Sunday’s mostly a no-go, but a few cities will get things popping again on July 3. They include Kennesaw, Norcross and Sugar Hill.

Then there’s the actual Fourth of July.

If you’re looking for parade action to accompany your fireworks, you’ll want to head to Dunwoody, Marietta or Peachtree City in the morning. Decatur will have its usual free-for-all, anyone-can-join parade in the early evening.

Other places to flock for fireworks include Wills Park in Alpharetta, downtown Chamblee, Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville, Roswell Area Park in Roswell, and City Springs in Sandy Springs, too.

Enjoy, folks.

MORE TOP STORIES

🎽 Lest we forget, the Fourth of July also brings the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Here’s everything you need to know if you’re running, plus some tips on staying hydrated in extreme heat.

You’ll also want to read this story about a father-daughter duo poised to make history in their very first Peachtree.

Several Georgia families filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on certain treatments for transgender minors. Senate Bill 140 is among the many new Georgia laws that become effective tomorrow.

🙏 Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr. and former professor at Spelman College, died Thursday at age 95.

METRO ATLANTA

✏️ DeKalb County schools’ new superintendent, Devon Horton, is sworn in amid both hope and skepticism.

🦜️ Noah’s Ark, a much-loved animal sanctuary in Henry County, is slowly reopening to the public after bird flu nearly forced it to close for good.

THE NATION AND WORLD

🎓 In two separate rulings issued Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority effectively ended affirmative action admissions policies at colleges and universities. Here’s a look at how it could affect Georgia’s institutions of higher learning.

The high court is expected to issue a decision today on a case challenging President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

📦 The head of a union representing 340,000 UPS workers said a strike is “imminent” — and gave the Sandy Springs-based shipping giant a deadline of today to offer a better deal.

SPORTS

⭐️ Catcher Sean Murphy and shortstop Orlando Arcia will join Ronald Acuña Jr. as starters in the MLB All-Star game on July 11. That means a full one-third of the National League’s starting lineup will be Braves.

Pitchers and backup position players are announced Sunday.

🐝 Luke Harpring is carrying on his father’s Georgia Tech legacy — just not in basketball.

LIVING AND ARTS

🌭 Skipping the grill this year? We’ve got you covered with a list of metro Atlanta’s tastiest hot dogs.

🚘 If you’re looking for something a little different to do, the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame in Dawsonville hosts a car show tomorrow. Also on tap: “20,000 Beers Under the Sea” at the Georgia Aquarium.

ON THIS DATE

June 30, 1935

The park surrounding a Civil War battlefield in Kennesaw gets a whole lot bigger — and joins the National Park System.

New federal legislation converted the existing 60-acre memorial into what’s now known as Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield.

Across nearly 3,000 acres, it preserves the entire battlefield where more than 5,000 soldiers died in 1864.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PICTURE OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink caught travelers queuing up at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to start their holiday weekend.

ON THE RECORD

Black soldiers were fighting on two fronts. When we came home, the war was not over for us.

- SGT. JOHNNY MILLER, VIETNAM VETERAN, ON THE BATTLE FOR CIVIL RIGHTS AFTER RETURNING FROM WAR. MILLER IS ONE OF THE BLACK VIETNAM VETS HIGHLIGHTED IN A NEW PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT AT THE MARIETTA HISTORY CENTER.

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Contact Tyler at tyler.estep@ajc.com with any thoughts, comments or suggestions.