A.M. ATL: Andruw Jones falls short

STILL WAITING

Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP

Andruw Jones.

Owner of 10 Gold Glove awards, one of the best defensive centerfielders in baseball history. Swatter of 434 home runs. Key member of the dominant Braves teams of the mid-90s and early 2000s.

Still not a Hall of Famer.

Jones appeared on 61.6% of ballots announced last night, shy of the 75% needed for that coveted plaque in Cooperstown. That marks the fifth straight time the Curacao native garnered significantly more votes from members of the Baseball Writers Association of America than the previous year — but a disappointment nonetheless.

The context: Jones joined the Braves during the 1996 postseason and starred for Atlanta until 2007. He’s one of only four players to win at least 10 Gold Gloves and hit at least 400 home runs (the others are Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Willie Mays and Mike Schmidt.)

But Jones finished his career by playing for four different teams in five years — and struggling at the plate. The late career swoon likely helps voters overlook his earlier successes.

The upside: Since becoming Hall of Fame eligible in 2018, Jones has gone from receiving almost no votes to barely missing the cut. The Braves retired his No. 25 last year and seem to be more actively promoting his candidacy.

Jones has three more years on the ballot.

Cooperstown bound: Three well-known stars of yesteryear did collect enough votes to enter the Hall. Third baseman Adrián Beltré (Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox, Rangers), first baseman Todd Helton (Rockies) and catcher Joe Mauer (Twins) will be inducted on July 21.

Gary Sheffield and Billy Wagner, who played briefly for the Braves, fell short.

TRUMP CASE CONTROVERSY

A review of Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s career raises questions about his experience. The AJC could not find proof that Wade — accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis — ever prosecuted a felony case before joining the team pursuing election interference charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies.

MORE TOP STORIES

LONG LIVE THELMA LITTLE

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Northwest Georgia’s Thelma Mae Kirby Little recently turned 110 years old.

She passed along this bit of advice, via her granddaughter: “Don’t drink, don’t smoke. Sleep seven hours a night. And don’t fret the small things. Don’t worry about anything. She’s never worried about anything.”

NATION AND WORLD

Russia says a military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed near its border.

Tax season starts Jan. 29. The IRS is pledging that its redesigned taxpayer notices will be “shorter, clearer and easier to understand.”

RIP, DGD

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Uga X, the former University of Georgia mascot also known as “Que,” died at home in Savannah. He was the winningest bulldog in a long line of Ugas, with the football team claiming two national titles before he retired prior to last season.

MORE SPORTS

The Falcons completed a second interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

completed a second interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. The Hawks play at Golden State tonight (10 p.m. on Bally Sports Southeast.) It’s the Warriors’ first game since assistant coach Dejan Milojevic suddenly died last week.

ANDRE ON TOUR

Vaunted Outkast rapper Andre 3000 is taking his new ambient flute album on tour, including several February dates at Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse and one show at Center Stage.

ACADEMY AWARDS

Danielle Brooks’ best supporting actress nod for her work in “The Color Purple” marked the only Oscar nomination for a Georgia-filmed movie this year.

“Oppenheimer,” meanwhile, topped all films with 13 total nominations. Count “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie among the notable snubs.

» How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online

ON THIS DATE

Jan. 24, 1951

It was front page news when a “65-year-old bachelor salesman” from northwest Georgia ended his 40-day fast a few days early. Luther Ratliff told The Atlanta Constitution he was fasting to “cleanse his body for a longer life” but had to call it quits at about 37 1/2 days because he reached “the danger point.”

“My heart began to hurt me,” Ratliff said.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured “The Shade” statue outside Atlanta’s High Museum eyeing pedestrians passing in the rain.

ON THE RECORD

If I had planned on it, it probably wouldn’t have happened.

- SONJA COLLINS, 58-year-old Columbus woman, on her cooking videos garnering millions of social media followers.

