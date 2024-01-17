A.M. ATL: An unusual way to learn from Atlanta’s top chefs

Let’s get to it.

***

CHOPPING IT UP

Credit: FOR THE AJC Credit: FOR THE AJC

If there’s one thing Mike Smith can teach the rest of us, it’s this: just go for it.

But he’s got a few cooking tips to offer, too.

Smith, 70, is a retired IT guy from Cobb County. He grew up in a family full of talented home cooks, including a grandmother who churned out biscuits he says “tweaked something in my soul.” So while he harbored lots of interest in crafting dishes, other folks always had it covered.

Then, a sort of epiphany.

About 10 years ago, Smith — who’d already picked up a few culinary basics from TV chef Alton Brown — walked into a local restaurant and asked if he could lend a hand. As in, help prep food on weekends. For free.

They said yes, and Smith showed up. Then he kept going.

“I was frankly just impressed with his boldness, that he would go in and offer and ask, and they would say yes,” Smith’s wife, Dianne, recently told the AJC.

He’s now volunteered at close to 30 Atlanta restaurants, including revered locations like Staplehouse and Kevin Rathbun Steak.

Said Nick Andrews, the latter restaurant’s former chef de cuisine: “He’s like one in a billion. He just has a passion for cooking, and loves the art of it and wants to learn. He was a sponge.”

That sponginess has certainly served Smith well. He’s picked up quite a few things along the way (do you know how to break down an octopus or zest satsumas?).

But the goal is not to open his own restaurant one day, he said, or even work in one full time. It’s about pursuing a passion, getting better at something he loves — and feeling connected with his community.

“I like supporting restaurants in Atlanta, my home, and I’m taking some work off these chefs,” he said. “And I feel the camaraderie and appreciation.”

Find a few of Smith’s kitchen tips below and read the full story for more.

Get a digital scale to be more precise.

Measure all ingredients ahead of time.

Put a wet towel under your cutting board to keep it from sliding around.

Cut food into the same size pieces so that the ingredients cook at the same rate.

Add last-minute lemon juice or other acids to brighten the taste of dishes.

Serve hot food on hot plates and cold food on cold plates.

Add more butter!

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

AJC POLL

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

A new AJC poll surveyed Georgia voters on some of the hottest topics under the Gold Dome this legislative session.

More than two-thirds of surveyed voters said they support expanding Medicaid eligibility .

. Nearly as many said they oppose using public money to pay for private schools.

In wide-ranging interview with the AJC, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona (pictured above) said such voucher programs threaten to “destroy public education.”

***

AROUND THE METRO

» The Marietta school board rejected parent appeals and stood by its decision to remove 23 books from its libraries.

» The bitter cold ramps up pressure to get metro Atlanta’s homeless residents indoors.

» Two “Soldiers of Christ” murder suspects are expected to be arraigned in Gwinnett County today.

***

FULTON FALLOUT

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis still hasn’t issued a formal response to allegations surrounding her relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor hired to work on the case against former President Donald Trump and his allies.

That’s opened the door for Willis’ biggest critics — including Trump — to run wild with unchecked claims, the AJC’s Tamar Hallerman and Greg Bluestein report.

***

NATION AND WORLD

A deal between Israel and Hamas will send medicine to hostages in Gaza.

***

A proposal from the Biden administration aims to drop bank overdraft fees to as little as $3.

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Atlanta Unite d: As preseason training gets underway, Vice President Carlos Bocanegra feels like the squad is equipped to compete.

As preseason training gets underway, Vice President Carlos Bocanegra feels like the squad is equipped to compete. Falcons: Check out the new episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast for the latest on the team’s search for a head coach. Would an Arthur Blank-Bill Belichick relationship work?

Check out the new episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast for the latest on the team’s search for a head coach. Would an Arthur Blank-Bill Belichick relationship work? Hawks: Tonight’s matchup with the Magic wraps up a five-game homestand (7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Southeast). Don’t miss this cool video taking you behind the game-night scenes with team CEO Steve Koonin.

Tonight’s matchup with the Magic wraps up a five-game homestand (7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Southeast). Don’t miss this cool video taking you behind the game-night scenes with team CEO Steve Koonin. High school football: Highly-touted Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis plans to graduate a year early. This next season will be his last in high school.

Reminder: You can still submit design proposals for this year’s official Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-shirt. The contest ends Feb. 9.

***

MOVIES AND TV

Ava Duvernay’s new film, “Origin,” explores the mind of scholar Isabel Wilkerson. Shot partially in Savannah, it’s set for wide release on Friday.

***

Actor Kevin Bacon is back in metro Atlanta to shoot an Amazon series called “The Bondsman.”

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» American Cancer Society predicts cancer cases, deaths in 2024

» First episode of ‘The Monica Pearson Show’ now live

» Judge upholds Georgia’s four-week runoff election period

» Popular gluten free bakery opens new location in Decatur

» Justice Department report on Uvalde school shooting expected this week

***

ON THIS DATE

Jan. 17, 1920

Prohibition became the law of the land, from sea to sober sea. As The Atlanta Constitution pointed out, booze was actually outlawed in Georgia more than a dozen years earlier.

“The modern wave of prohibition legislation began with Georgia in 1907,” the paper reported. “Since that time, the movement gained strength more rapidly than any other reform in the history of the world.”

Maybe, maybe not. Either way, the United States’ dry spell ended in 1933.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured Georgia Tech student Renee Barnes and others bundled up against the cold on campus.

***

ON THE RECORD

I was saved to tell this story. It’s that simple.

- GEORGE RISHFIELD, 84-YEAR-OLD HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR, ON SHARING HIS STORY THIS WEEKEND IN ATLANTA.

***

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Contact Tyler at tyler.estep@ajc.com with any comments or suggestions.

Until next time.