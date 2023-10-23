A.M. ATL: ✈️ Airport parking scramble gets worse

☀️ Expect another sunny day with temperatures reaching the low 70s. Looking ahead to winter, forecasters predict wetter-than-normal conditions for Georgia.

🏈 Younghoe Koo kicked a last-second field goal to give the Falcons a 16-13 win over the Buccaneers. They now lead the NFC South.

👀 This week we’re keeping an eye on the conflict in Gaza, the ongoing U.S. House speaker impasse and the debut of the first-ever Michelin Guide to Atlanta restaurants. The Hawks start their new season, too.

Now more news.

Parking purgatory

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

For more than a year now, construction projects, parking shortages and record post-pandemic travel volume fueled heaps of headaches at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

“The moral of the story,” traveler Scott Jeffries said recently, “is flying is really miserable right now.”

It’s about to get worse.

Today, airport officials closed the huge South economy lot and its 3,000 parking spaces.

Moving forward, they’re urging travelers to reserve parking in advance when they can and try the ATL West and ATL Select lots. MARTA and rideshares are good options, too.

So is arriving three hours before departure time, officials said.

Work on the new South deck and other replacement parking is expected to continue until 2034. Construction on a new security checkpoint, another source of agony for travelers, will last until at least mid-January.

We’re rapidly approaching the holiday travel season, too.

Jai Ferrell, Hartsfield-Jackson’s chief commercial officer, said the experience is “not going to be very nice” for visitors.

“We’re looking forward to providing new parking capacity for customers, but we recognize there may be challenges during the construction process,” Ferrell said.

That’s putting it lightly.

Denise Rueckert missed a flight — and a family wedding — last year because she couldn’t find a parking spot.

“People couldn’t understand: How can an airport not have parking?” she told the AJC. “I’m like, ‘I don’t know either, but they didn’t.’”

Read the full story from the AJC’s Kelly Yamanouchi here. And find parking tips here.

Keep scrolling for more news.

MORE TOP STORIES

🏥 A new study says Georgia needs to build five more behavioral crisis centers by 2025 to help address the demand for mental health services.

⚖️ The Republican-led attempt to sanction Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis likely faces an uphill climb, the AJC’s Greg Bluestein reports.

📝 CoreCivic, the private prison company that operates Georgia’s largest immigrant jail, settled a lawsuit that alleged it broke federal anti-slavery laws.

METRO ATLANTA

🏠 A southwest Atlanta woman says a demolition company mistakenly destroyed a home she owned.

🚨 Gwinnett County authorities continue searching for a man who disappeared after jumping off a jet ski in Lake Lanier.

THE NATION AND WORLD

🌍 Israeli warplanes bombed targets across Gaza this morning ahead of an expected ground offensive. Another small aid shipment was allowed into the Hamas-ruled territory.

⚖️ U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, is scheduled to appear in court today, where he’s expected to plead not guilty to a conspiracy charge alleging he acted as an agent of the Egyptian government.

SPORTS

️⚽️ Atlanta United will be without Thiago Almada when it takes on Columbus in the first round of the MLS playoffs on Nov. 1.

🏈 Associated Press voters ranked Georgia football No. 1 for the 19th straight week, the third-longest streak of all-time. The Bulldogs take on the Gators in Jacksonville on Saturday.

LIVING AND ARTS

🍴 Your weekly restaurant news roundup includes a new Mediterranean grill in the Cumberland area, Rreal Tacos in Sugar Hill and an AI-automated food market in Chamblee.

📷 Check out photos from the ATLive Concert Series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, featuring country stars Willie Nelson, George Strait and Carrie Underwood.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 23, 1983

Police arrested an armed Georgia man after he drove his pickup truck through the gates of Augusta National Golf Club, took several hostages and demanded to see President Ronald Reagan.

Reagan briefly spoke to Charles R. Harris via phone from the golf course before Harris hung up on him, the Atlanta Journal reported.

The hostages — and the vacationing president — escaped unharmed.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

AJC photographer Steve Schaefer captured 3-year-old Drew Haynev getting some last-minute advice before racing in the 12th annual Madison Avenue Derby in Decatur.

ON THE RECORD

Singing was my first love.

- CRYSTAL NICOLE, GRAMMY-WINNING ATLANTA SONGWRITER, ON PERFORMING ON ‘THE VOICE.’

