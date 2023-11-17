A.M. ATL: After MVP win, Acuña says ‘anything is possible’

Now on to more news, including another big Braves-related honor.

Star power

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Ronald Acuña Jr., National League MVP.

It just feels right, doesn’t it?

The Braves’ superstar outfielder won the prestigious award last night, beating out former teammate Freddie Freeman and his fellow Dodgers star, Mookie Betts.

“From the day that I got to the league, right away, I always knew that I wanted to win MVP,” Acuña said through an interpreter. “It was always a dream of mine and I’m living a dream come true.”

A dream indeed. Let’s remember: Acuña did things this year that no one in the history of baseball had done before.

More Braves news: Soroka, four others traded to White Sox

Before the season started, only four players had ever hit 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases in the same campaign: Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and Alfonso Soriano.

Acuña joined the club by finishing with 41 homers and a whopping 73 stolen bases, besting Otis Nixon’s Braves record by one.

He also drove in 106 runs from the leadoff spot, the second most ever. He led baseball in hits and runs scored.

He joins four other Atlanta Braves to be named the National League’s Most Valuable Player:

Freeman (2020)

Chipper Jones (1999)

Terry Pendleton (1991)

Dale Murphy (1982, 1983)

It’s hard to believe, but at just 25 years old, Acuna’s best performances may still be ahead.

So here’s to many more awards for the young slugger.ñ

And maybe another ring or two while we’re at it.

“I think as long as one’s healthy, anything is possible, right?” Acuña said. “I’m not saying what’s gonna happen next season, I’m not trying to predict anything, but as long as I’m healthy, I feel like anything is possible.”

MORE TOP STORIES

Georgia House Republicans heard testimony on the possible expansion of Medicaid to all of the state’s low-income residents.

The North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church expects to vote tomorrow to allow nearly 40% of its churches to leave the denomination. The AJC’s Shelia Poole shares the story of a divided Carrollton congregation that embodies the battle over issues like gay clergy and same sex marriage.

Despite strong growth in several sectors, Georgia recorded its first monthly job loss since Oct. 2022.

METRO ATLANTA

Credit: Henri Hollis/AJC Credit: Henri Hollis/AJC

A southwest Atlanta McDonald’s celebrated Nandi “Little Nugget” Phillips one year after her unexpected birth at the restaurant.

Gwinnett County health officials warn that it’s possible you were exposed to hepatitis A if you recently ate at Lolita’s Bar and Grill in Lawrenceville.

THE NATION AND WORLD

Humanitarian aid to Gaza was halted with communication systems down for a second straight day. The United Nations says few people have enough food, and more than two out of every three people don’t have clean drinking water.

President Joe Biden signed a temporary spending bill that funds the federal government into the new year.

SPORTS

Your weekend football slate includes:

No. 1 Georgia visiting No. 18 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS).

Georgia Tech trying to clinch a postseason bowl appearance at home against Syracuse (8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network).

The Falcons are off.

On the high school football front, it’s Round 2 of the state playoffs. Several defending champions face tough matchups.

LIVING AND ARTS

Celebrated Atlanta artist Radcliffe Bradley died at age 55.

Looking for something festive to do this weekend? Try the Georgia Festival of Trees, an animated light show in Marietta or tree lightings in Alpharetta and Buford.

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 17, 1960

Marietta’s Dobbins Air Force Base reported two missing rockets. Officials suspected some kids snagged them.

They cited “small tracks” found near the storage area where the “Mighty Mouse” warheads were last seen.

“If children did take them they went to a lot of trouble to do it,” The Atlanta Journal reported.

The FBI “requested teachers in all the schools in the vicinity of Dobbins to make it plain to their pupils that whoever has these things is in great danger,” the report said.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Jim Gaines Credit: Jim Gaines

The AJC’s Jim Gaines captured Denise, a 1-year-old pit bull mix, enjoying the attention at the ribbon-cutting for Fulton County’s new animal shelter.

ON THE RECORD

We know the in-migration is coming, so we want to make sure that Atlanta is that place of choice.

- KATIE KIRKPATRICK, CEO OF THE METRO ATLANTA CHAMBER, ON PITCHING THE REGION TO YOUNG WORKERS.

Until next time.