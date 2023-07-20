A.M. ATL: 🏀 After 58 years, state champs finally get their rings

Morning, y’all.

Belated bling

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

More than half a century after winning a state title, the boys basketball team from Alpharetta’s Bailey-Johnson High School received its rings.

And the proper recognition.

“I want people to understand that we’re not owed this,” 75-year-old Almond Martin told the AJC’s Adrianne Murchison. “But we’re deserving of it.”

Martin starred on the Bailey-Johnson squad that took the title in 1965.

Schools in Alpharetta and other parts of Georgia remained segregated at the time, even a decade after the Supreme Court ruling that outlawed “separate but equal” facilities.

Bailey-Johnson was an all-Black school, so the champs received no bling.

And no celebration by the city, despite being the first local squad of any race crowned kings of the Peach State.

That changed this week.

The Alpharetta City Council feted seven surviving Bailey-Johnson players in front of more than 100 friends, family and supporters. Three old basketball buddies — lifelong friends who attended all-white Roswell High School — presented them with rings crafted just for the occasion.

“These are some special guys,” one of the friends, Lamar Jones, said. “To see them enjoy this, it means a lot.”

MORE TOP STORIES

⚖️ A federal judge sentenced former Atlanta contractor Jeff Jafari to serve five years in prison. Jafari previously admitted to bribing officials in Atlanta and DeKalb County to secure government contracts for his company.

A study led by Emory University researchers found that nearly 60% of third- and fourth-year medical students did not expect to apply for residencies in states with strict abortion laws.

🚛 More than 700 Georgia bridges cannot safely hold the new maximum truck weights approved earlier this year in the General Assembly.

METRO ATLANTA

🚣‍♀️ A stretch of the Chattahoochee River polluted last month by poorly treated wastewater is now reopen to the public.

💔 A Hall County deputy is mourning the deaths of his wife and two children, who were among five people killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash.

📝 The state education board is giving school districts more leeway to reduce the weight of Milestones test scores on students’ grades.

THE NATION AND WORLD

📦 The Teamsters union and Sandy Springs-based shipping giant UPS will resume contract negotiations next week. The UPS pilots union said it would honor the Teamsters’ picket line if a deal isn’t reached by the July 31 deadline.

A judge upheld the $5 million verdict delivered against former President Donald Trump in writer E. Jean Carroll’s sex abuse and defamation case.

SPORTS

⚾️ The suddenly struggling Braves dropped their fourth straight, a 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. The final game in the series starts at 12:20 p.m. today.

️😉 The AJC’s Doug Roberson answers readers’ most frequent questions about Atlanta United. And he’s not salty about it at all.

LIVING AND ARTS

Country Music Television pulled the music video for Jason Aldean’s new song, “Try That In a Small Town.” Aldean, a Macon native, shot the video in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee — the site of both a 1927 lynching and a 1946 race riot.

🍺 North Georgia’s Liquid Nation Brewing Company used to go by a different, less family-friendly name. Its founder says the rebranding helped get his beer into more stores.

ON THIS DATE

July 20, 1985

Cyclorama drama emerges.

With a pricey effort to restore the famous depiction of the Civil War’s Battle of Atlanta underway, artist Dennis A. Walters took a tad too much creative license.

Walters noticed that the 3-D cannons in the foreground of the 100-year-old artwork were green-gray — not the more historically accurate “dusty bronze.” So he touched them up.

His boss? Not happy.

“It’s an attack on the diorama,” Gustav Burger said. “The job of any Cyclorama director is to display the art and preserve it. He doesn’t help preserve it if he tries to change it.”

For his part, Walters said he would check with his superiors before making any future changes — “even though I don’t think its necessary.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PICTURE OF THE DAY

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

AJC photographer Hyosub Shin captured first lady Jill Biden chatting with a student at Cougar Manufacturing Camp in Augusta. Biden visited Georgia to tout the White House’s jobs plan.

ON THE RECORD

As a city, as a community, we’re saying that darkness and evil has not won. We do have hope today.

- CRAIG MCADAMS, SENIOR PASTOR AT HAMPTON FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, DURING A RECENT VIGIL FOR THOSE KILLED IN A MASS SHOOTING.

