A.M. ATL: A few of my favorite things

2023 IN STORIES

You’ll read a lot of year-end lists in the next week or two. Compiling them is an urge that we journalists can’t resist.

My list is full of my favorite AJC journalism of 2023, from the offbeat to the important. Above all, it features well-told stories you can sink your teeth into. Dive in now or save this email to savor piece by piece during the holidays.

You won’t regret it.

(Before we start, a quick note: I figured I’d give you a break from Donald Trump-related stories, at least in this list — but do follow our incredible coverage of the former president and his prosecution in Fulton County.)

1. The Dancer: Hands down my favorite piece of AJC journalism this year. Matt Kempner’s three-part story about Gerard Alexander — a talented young dancer who wound up homeless in Atlanta — is definitively, eloquently and compassionately told.

The accompanying documentary is equally excellent.

2. Random nature-related stuff: I love weird stories. Weird animal stories are even better. A few examples from 2023:

Don’t forget about the bee-eating hornets and more recently arriving blue lands crabs, either. Invasive species are having a moment.

3. Georgia sports had quite the year, too. The biggest story could be UGA winning its second straight national title — or the tragedy that soon followed. It could be the Braves’ big-bopping offense. Does the most recent misery imposed on Falcon fans qualify?

But if we’re talking pure pleasure reads, you can’t go wrong with AJC legend Steve Hummer and this little ditty about Scott Stallings, an Atlanta realtor who accidentally received a Masters invite intended for a pro golfer of the same name.

4. I am, believe it or not, a hip-hop guy. I grew up illegally downloading OutKast albums in the ‘burbs. So the AJC’s documentary, “The South Got Something to Say,” may be my favorite piece of media this year.

The accompanying oral history of that famous phrase is very cool. But I also love this deep dive touching base with “Mojo,” the man credited as Atlanta’s first-ever rapper (pictured above).

5. The Michelin Guide coming to Atlanta was the biggest story in local dining this year. It’s incredible that so many restaurants — including the more affordable, more diverse offerings the city does so well — received recognition.

For me, though, the most delightful dining stories came from our “At Home with Atlanta Chefs” series. Where else do you find out what (and how) the pros cook at home? With recipes? Plus hear about their “worst home cooking disasters”?

6. The Carters: We couldn’t end this round-up without mentioning Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. The former first lady’s AJC obituary and this more universal look at losing a longtime partner struck me as particularly poignant pieces of writing.

That’s all I’ve got for now, friends. Happy reading, watching and listening.

Stay tuned to AJC.com next week for lists of 2023′s top stories from politics, sports, business, dining and the arts — plus our photos of the year.

AROUND THE STATE

Atlanta Public Schools leaders did not originally plan to give the district’s teachers $1,000 year-end bonuses pitched by Gov. Brian Kemp. They reversed course Thursday.

A new lawsuit accuses actor Vin Diesel of sexually assaulting a former assistant at a Buckhead hotel in 2010.

A 60-year-old Dunwoody man died when his plane crashed near Lake Lanier.

IN TRUMP NEWS...

Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy just a few days after being ordered to pay $148 million for defaming two Fulton County elections workers.

Fulton County is the only jurisdiction prosecuting Donald Trump that allows courtroom cameras — meaning the trial could garner O.J. Simpson levels of publicity.

Georgia officials recently asked the FBI to investigate threatening emails from a pro-Trump election skeptic.

SNEAKER DEBATE

Nike designed special sneakers paying tribute to Spelman and Morehouse colleges. Students and alumni (like author Tayari Jones, pictured above) shared their mixed feelings.

GAZA UPDATE

The U.N. says half a million people are starving amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which experts described as among the deadliest and most destructive in recent history.

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

Jackets: Georgia Tech plays Central Florida tonight in the Gasparilla Bowl (6:30 p.m. on ESPN). Follow the AJC’s Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) and Michael Cunningham (@MCunninghamAJC) for all the latest from Tampa.

Georgia Tech plays Central Florida tonight in the Gasparilla Bowl (6:30 p.m. on ESPN). Follow the AJC’s Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) and Michael Cunningham (@MCunninghamAJC) for all the latest from Tampa. Bulldogs: Georgia plays Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 (4 p.m. on ESPN). Today, leaders from FSU are scheduled to discuss their future in the ACC.

Georgia plays Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 (4 p.m. on ESPN). Today, leaders from FSU are scheduled to discuss their future in the ACC. Falcons: New starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke hopes to help salvage what’s left of the season in a Christmas Eve home matchup against the Colts (1 p.m. on Fox).

HOLIDAY GUIDE

Christmas is just a few days away — and New Year’s arrives shortly after that. We’ve got everything you need in our holiday guide. Here’s the latest:

Holiday festivities this weekend include the annual Jingle Jog 5K, concerts at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and “Santa’s Post Office” at the Battery Atlanta.

Make sure your Christmas tree doesn’t catch on fire.

These Atlanta restaurants offer special dinners on New Year’s Eve.

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Cheshire Bridge Road fire raises concerns for homeless population

» Former state rep’s Bahamas ambassadorship denied again

» 10 Southern books you’ll want to read this winter

» Oscars shortlists revealed

» Milton residents sour on neighbor’s hobby winery

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 22, 1991

“Atlanta’s biggest wedding in memory” saw CNN founder Ted Turner marry actress-activist Jane Fonda.

But the ceremony took place in Florida. Only a few dozen people attended. And not even Turner’s own cable network got to capture the festivities.

“To the dismay of the news media throng that was on wedding-watch outside (Turner’s Florida ranch), the couple decided to get married in the house, beyond the range of cameras’ zoom lenses,” the Atlanta papers reported.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC contributor Jenni Girtman captured former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal helping out at a holiday toy giveaway in the city of South Fulton.

ON THE RECORD

Enjoy the holidays, y’all. Be kind, find the good in people and take some time for yourself, too.

- TYLER ESTEP, A.M. ATL NEWSLETTER HOST, ON HIS HOPES FOR READERS.

