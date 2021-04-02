Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist who investigated cold cases, dead at 64

Along with his work on cold cases, he successfully lobbied for local, state and federal laws reforming jury selection, promoting animal rights and enhancing the role of DNA in murder investigations.

“Anyone who worked in civil rights during the last several decades knew Alvin Sykes,” said Brian Levin, the director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. “He changed the face of American law, and he learned it all in a Kansas City library.”

Memorable 1983 case

His first victory came in 1983, when he persuaded the Department of Justice to reopen the case of Steve Harvey, a Black musician who had been killed by a white man in a Kansas City park in 1980. A jury had acquitted the assailant, Raymond L. Bledsoe, but Sykes argued that Bledsoe had infringed on Harvey’s civil rights on public property, a violation of the 1968 Civil Rights Act.

The federal government took up the case, and Bledsoe was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. The case brought Sykes national acclaim, but something Harvey’s widow said nagged at him: Her husband was the second victim of racial injustice in her family, the first being her distant cousin Emmett Till.

Two white men had been charged with kidnapping and murdering the 14-year-old Till in Money, Mississippi, in 1955. Though an all-white jury had acquitted them, Till’s death became a galvanizing moment for the civil rights movement.

Sykes spent years researching the law around the case, and he was convinced that there was a way to reopen it. He presented his argument to a district attorney in Mississippi, and in 2005 the Justice Department took it up.

Thought the department decided against new charges at the time — it did reopen the case again in 2018 — the Till case spurred Sykes to press the government to look into similar injustices.

In 2005 he helped write a bill to fund a civil-rights cold-case initiative within the FBI. But the bill met potentially fatal opposition from Sen. Tom Coburn of Oklahoma, a Republican who thought that the proposal was a waste of money.

Undeterred, Sykes reached out to Coburn, and after several failed attempts got a meeting with him. Following an hourslong conversation, the senator not only relented but also became an advocate for the bill.

“We are going to see this bill come into fruition,” Coburn said on the Senate floor in 2007, acknowledging Sykes, just before the Senate sent the bill to President George W. Bush to sign. “I can’t say enough about his stamina, his integrity, his forthrightness, his determination.”

Early life

Alvin Lee Sykes was born on July 21, 1956, in Kansas City, Kansas. He said that his father, Vernon Evans, had raped his mother, Patricia Sykes, who was 14 years old when she gave birth to him. Eight days later an acquaintance of his mother, Burnetta F. Page, took him in as a foster child.

He is survived by Edna Dill, his foster sister.

Sykes had a painful childhood. He suffered from epilepsy and mental illness and was in and out of the hospital. Two of his neighbors, he said, both adults, sexually assaulted him, twice. Page had to mortgage her house to cover his medical bills, and she later sent him to live in Boys Town, the home for at-risk youth outside Omaha, Nebraska.

When he returned he lived for a year with his birth mother and then with an uncle. Though he promised his uncle he would stay in school, he left after eighth grade, and to bide his time during the day he visited the public library’s main branch in Kansas City, Missouri.

“There was a time when somebody like me wouldn’t have been allowed inside a library — or as a Black man permitted to read at all,” he told journalist Monroe Dodd, the author of a short biography of Sykes. “But I was able to revolve much of my life around the library. I sought and got my education there.”

In 2013, the library named him its first scholar in residence.

Joined Marines, then funk band

Sykes joined the Marines in 1974, and when he left a year later he became the manager for a Kansas City funk band, Threatening Weather. He spent several years working in and around the city’s music scene and met the jazz pianist Herbie Hancock. The two became friends, and Hancock, a Buddhist, persuaded Sykes to convert.

His success in the Harvey case made Sykes famous around Kansas City as a tireless advocate for victims of injustices large and small, from murder to the denial of food stamps. Nor did he limit his activism to civil rights: He persuaded his friend, Haley, to sponsor a bill making extreme cruelty to animals a felony.

Some of his positions were seemingly at odds with his civil rights record. In the late 1980s Sykes and Haley supported an application by the Ku Klux Klan for airtime on a Kansas City public access TV station. Sykes defended their right to free speech, but also said that letting them air their racist views would turn off more people than attract them. He was right: The show drew few viewers and ended within a few months.

Freak accident in 2019

In March 2019, Sykes was rushing through Union Station in Kansas City to catch a train to Chicago to attend the 80th birthday party of the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., who as a child was the last person to see Emmett Till alive, aside from his murderers. Sykes tripped and hit his head, leaving him partly paralyzed and hospitalized for the rest of his life.

Though he couldn’t grip a pen, he continued to work from his bed, successfully pushing for a bill to abolish statutes of limitation on childhood sexual assault cases.

One of his final achievements before his accident was a measure in Kansas establishing a task force on the use of DNA in cold cases. But after two years, with the legislation about to lapse, the task force had not returned its report, and up until a few days before his death Sykes was working the phones, trying to get the provision renewed.

It has since been reauthorized, and Haley said he would propose renaming it in Sykes’ honor.