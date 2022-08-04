Combined Shape Caption

Alex Jones Confronted , With Evidence of Deception , in Defamation Trial.On August 3, a lawyer representing Sandy Hook parents revealed text messages from Alex Jones' cellphone showing he knowingly withheld key evidence.On August 3, a lawyer representing Sandy Hook parents revealed text messages from Alex Jones' cellphone showing he knowingly withheld key evidence.'The New York Times' reports that the messages were accidentally sent to the families' lawyers by Jones' legal team. .The disclosure of the texts came on the final day of testimony in a trial to determine the amount of money Jones must pay the parents of children killed at Sandy Hook.The disclosure of the texts came on the final day of testimony in a trial to determine the amount of money Jones must pay the parents of children killed at Sandy Hook.The jury reportedly began deliberating the case late on August 3. .According to the 'NYT,' the texts may also be importantto the House January 6 committee, as Jones is also under scrutiny for his role in the attack on the Capitol.We fully intend on cooperating with law-enforcement and U.S. government officials interested in seeing these materials, Mark Bankston, attorney representing Sandy Hook parents, via 'The New York Times' .The parents’ lawyer, Mark Bankston, estimated that the files accidentally sent by Jones' lawyers contained several hundred gigabytes of data.The attorney also revealed new evidence that Jones failed to produce court-ordered documents related to his statements regarding the mass shooting and the victims. .The attorney also revealed new evidence that Jones failed to produce court-ordered documents related to his statements regarding the mass shooting and the victims. .Additionally, financial records presented by Bankston contradicted claims Jones made while under oath that he was bankrupt.Last year, Jones lost four defamation cases filed against him by the families of 10 victims of the mass shooting which killed 20 first graders and six educators.Last year, Jones lost four defamation cases filed against him by the families of 10 victims of the mass shooting which killed 20 first graders and six educators