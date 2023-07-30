AJC Survey

At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we strive to provide our readers with the best possible user experience through our ePaper mobile app. To achieve this, we are conducting a study inviting highly engaged mobile app users, like yourself, to share their thoughts on the AJC’s current apps as well as what they think of potential future changes.

Your valuable feedback will help us identify areas for improvement and ensure that our app meets your needs and expectations. In this article, we will guide you on how to participate in our study and make your voice heard!

Step 1: Sign Up with Our RAM Panel

If you are interested in participating in our usability study, sign up with our RAM Panel. Fill out the form with your name and contact information and when asked which surveys you would like to participate in, make sure to select “AJC e-Edition”. Once you register, you will receive a confirmation email from RAM.

Step 2: Eligibility Confirmation

Once we receive your registration information, our team will review it and determine your eligibility for the usability study. We may need to gather additional information from you, such as your device type, operating system, and usage patterns. If you meet the criteria, you will receive a confirmation email with further instructions on how to proceed.

Step 3: Preparing for the Study

Before the usability study, we urge you to prepare ahead of time so that you can provide constructive feedback during the session. Here are a few things you can do:

a) Familiarize yourself with the ePaper mobile app: Spend some time exploring the different features and functionalities of our app. Note down any issues you have encountered or areas where you think improvements could be made.

b) Gather your thoughts: Think about the aspects of the app that are most important to you, such as navigation, readability, customization options, or any specific features you would like to see.

c) Keep an open mind: Approach the study with an open mind and be prepared to provide honest and constructive feedback. Your perspective as a highly engaged user is valuable to us.

Conclusion:

By participating in our usability study, you are playing a crucial role in shaping the future of our mobile app. Your insights and feedback will guide us in enhancing the app’s usability and ensuring a delightful reading experience for all our valued users. We sincerely appreciate your participation and commitment to making our app even better.