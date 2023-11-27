About Phoebe Sumter, where Rosalynn Carter’s final journey begins

News
57 minutes ago

Rosalynn Carter’s journey to her final resting place begins this morning from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, where her remains will be transferred to the Carter family motorcade around 10:30 a.m.

It’s the same hospital where Rosalynn and former President Jimmy Carter were treated for various falls and illnesses over the years. But their involvement with the rural hospital extended beyond being patients.

Our reporter Mirtha Donastorg, who is at the rural hospital this morning, shares more about the special relationship here.

