A newly discovered comet is passing the sun. Here’s how to see it.

Earthlings will have their best chance of spotting a newly discovered comet within the next few days, the public’s opportunity to see the comet before it disappears for another 400-plus years.

Comet Nishimura – discovered by Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura on Aug. 11 – is hurtling toward the sun on a path that will take it closest to Earth on Tuesday and closest to the sun five days later. It’s already visible from Earth, yielding sightings by amateur astronomers daily, said astronomer Quanzhi Ye, a researcher at the University of Maryland who studies comets and asteroids.

“People get pretty excited because naked-eye comets are not so unusual, but not very common,” Ye said. And because the comet was only discovered a month ago, “it’s like getting a Christmas present on short notice.”

Here’s what to know about spotting the comet.

What is the comet’s path?

Comets orbit close to the sun, and this one is so close that it’s inside the orbit of Mercury, the innermost planet to the sun, according to NASA.

It’s projected to come closest to Earth on Tuesday – but it will still be extremely far away, making it perhaps more likely to be spotted around Sept. 17, when it is predicted to be closest to the sun and at peak brightness, Ye said. Though it’s already visible from Earth, the best viewing time will be around those dates.

Scientists have determined that the comet is on a 434-year orbit, Ye said, and it has passed through the inner solar system before. If it survives its trip past the sun, it would be on track to make a return journey around the year 2457.

NASA describes comets as cosmic snowballs, chunks of frozen dust, rock and ice that are a number of miles wide – or “the size of a small town.” As a comet nears the sun and gets hotter, its dust and gases create the signature glowing head and tail, according to NASA. As the comet streaks across the sky, the tail stretches for millions of miles.

How can I see the comet?

The comet could be challenging for members of the public to see, but it’s possible, Ye said. People who want to see the comet can try for multiple days over the next week and a half or so.

It will be visible near the horizon before sunrise. It can be seen anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere and will begin moving south toward the end of the month, Ye said, when it will become visible around sunset.

Ye recommended using binoculars, going to a higher elevation and finding a spot with a clear view of the horizon. People who can get to higher mountain elevations may have a better chance of spotting it.

“You really need a good pair of binoculars to pick it out,” Paul Chodas, manager of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, told the Associated Press.

The comet is predicted to reach about the same level of brightness as the star Polaris, known as the North Star – but comets are known to “do whatever they want,” so if it suddenly brightened, it could become even more visible, Ye said.

“It’ll be exciting. It’ll be quite bright. But probably not on the level that it’s a comet of the century,” Ye said.

What do we know about this comet?

Amateur astronomers and scientists have been monitoring the comet for the past few weeks, collecting data and matching the comet to previous sightings in which the comet was logged before it had been identified. The comet appears to be healthy, and it has become more active over the past few weeks, Ye said.

Whether the comet will disintegrate when it gets closer to the sun is a key question. A comet moving by the sun is like “throwing an ice cream into a campfire,” Ye said: the smaller the scoop, the faster it will melt.

Comet Nishimura appears to be small enough that it could break apart, but because it appears to have survived a previous passage by the sun, it could do so again, Ye said. Chodas told the AP it was “likely” to make it.

Some astronomers are positing that the comet is related to the annual Sigma Hydrids meteor shower, which could mean a more active meteor shower this December and more data for scientists, Ye said. Scientists want to learn more about showers that are related to comets with orbits that last hundreds or thousands of years.

That means the next few months will offer astronomers and hobbyists the chance to learn more about both the comet and the meteor shower – and, particularly in the next five to 10 days, they will be closely watching how the comet behaves.

“Even right now, you could go outside and try your luck if you know where to look,” Ye said. “Now, in the next couple months, will we have a chance to gather a lot of information.”