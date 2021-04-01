Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping

“I’ll do anything to keep people from killing the bees,” he said.

It’s common in the spring for colonies of bees to split, with a swarm following a new queen to another location, according to Johnson. He suggested that the bees, which collectively weighed about 3 ½ pounds, might have come from a parapet, gutter system or home in a nearby neighborhood.

“Luckily, when bees are swarming, they’re pretty docile,” he said. “They don’t have a home to protect for a moment. It’s much more intimidating than it is dangerous.”

Explore Ancient coins may solve mystery of murderous 1600s pirate

But don’t tell that to the driver of the car, who watched Johnson wrangle the bees from a healthy distance in the parking lot of Albertsons.

“He didn’t want to have anything to do with it,” Johnson said. “He was worried because the car was borrowed from a friend.”

Protected by a white beekeeper’s jacket and veil, Johnson approached the car with an empty hive box that he said he had treated with lemongrass oil.

“It really mimics the scent of the queen,” he said.

The fire department estimated that 15,000 bees were removed.

No major injuries resulted from the encounter, according to authorities, though they noted a supermarket security guard and at least one firefighter were stung.