8 things you didn't know about Ga. Sen. John Ossoff on his 35th birthday

Happy 35th birthday, John Ossoff.1, Ossoff was born in Atlanta on February 16, 1987.2, He has served in the U.S. Senate since being sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021.3, Ossoff arrived to Congress after being elected during the very politically-charged 2020 election, in which Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump for the presidency.4, Ossoff beat then-incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue after a runoff election.5, Ossoff is a native Atlantan who grew up in Northlake in DeKalb County and was raised Jewish.6, He attended The Paideia School in Atlanta and later graduated from Georgetown University.7, He also earned a master's degree from the London School of Economics in 2013.7, Ossoff was once an intern for late civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis.8, Ossoff is married and has a young daughter.Happy 35th!