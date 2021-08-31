70% of adults in European Union have been fully vaccinated

While more than 80% of adults have been fully inoculated in Belgium, Denmark and Portugal, and more than 75% in countries including Spain and the Netherlands, the figure falls to 45% in Latvia, 31% in Romania and 20% in Bulgaria.

“The pandemic is not over,” said Ursula Von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, as she celebrated the milestone Tuesday. “We need more. I call on everyone who can to get vaccinated.”

Some countries, such as France and Italy, have implemented strong incentives for people to get vaccinated by requiring COVID passes to dine in restaurants or access cultural venues. (The pass can also be obtained with a proof of a negative test.) Significant parts of the population got vaccinated after the passes came into force, and opposition has remained limited.

But it is another story in Eastern European countries that could threaten the bloc’s handling of the pandemic in the fall and winter. In Bulgaria, disinformation about the virus, poor trust in institutions and a lack of a communication strategy to counter vaccine hesitancy have plagued vaccination efforts, including among older people. Romania, despite low vaccination rates, has sold doses to another EU country, Ireland, to avoid wasting them, and donated others to neighboring countries.

On Tuesday, Von der Leyen said the European Union needed to “help the rest of the world vaccinate,” but vaccine diplomacy efforts have so far proved limited because of a lack of a coordinated approach from the bloc’s 27 countries to sell or donate doses.

Many countries in the European Union’s immediate neighborhood, such as Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Tunisia, are in need of doses and have among the world’s highest death tolls by size of population.

In a sign of renewed concern about the pandemic, the European Union recommended its member states reintroduce travel restrictions for visitors from the United States, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.