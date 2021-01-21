5 killed in blaze at Indian manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine

CDC Issues New COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance for People With Underlying Health Conditions . The CDC released the new guidance on Dec. 26. According to the guidance, adults of all ages with “certain underlying medical conditions” that put them at an “increased risk for severe illness” should receive the COVID-19 vaccine. . The CDC broke down the specific groups and explained that there was “limited safety data” available for those with HIV or a weakened immune system. Information about the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for people who have weakened immune systems in this group is not yet available …, CDC, via statement . People living with HIV were included in clinical trials, though safety data specific to this group [is] not yet available at this time, CDC, via statement . The organization also highlighted individuals with autoimmune conditions. saying that they should get the vaccine, but understand that there is “no data” currently available in regards to the “safety” of the vaccine for them. . People who have experienced Guillain-Barré syndrome are authorized to receive the vaccine, and “no cases” of the syndrome have been reported following vaccination. . Those who have had Bell’s palsy may receive the vaccine, although it was noted that a few cases of Bell’s palsy were reported in vaccine trial participants. Those cases have not been concluded to be “caused by the vaccination.”. The CDC advised that those who receive a vaccine continue to practice COVID-19 safety protocols, such as wearing a mask and social distancing. Until experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, people who decide to get vaccinated should continue to follow all current guidance to protect themselves … , CDC, via statement