X

5 killed in blaze at Indian manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine

CDC Issues New COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance for People With Underlying Health Conditions . The CDC released the new guidance on Dec. 26. According to the guidance, adults of all ages with “certain underlying medical conditions” that put them at an “increased risk for severe illness” should receive the COVID-19 vaccine. . The CDC broke down the specific groups and explained that there was “limited safety data” available for those with HIV or a weakened immune system. Information about the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for people who have weakened immune systems in this group is not yet available …, CDC, via statement . People living with HIV were included in clinical trials, though safety data specific to this group [is] not yet available at this time, CDC, via statement . The organization also highlighted individuals with autoimmune conditions. saying that they should get the vaccine, but understand that there is “no data” currently available in regards to the “safety” of the vaccine for them. . People who have experienced Guillain-Barré syndrome are authorized to receive the vaccine, and “no cases” of the syndrome have been reported following vaccination. . Those who have had Bell’s palsy may receive the vaccine, although it was noted that a few cases of Bell’s palsy were reported in vaccine trial participants. Those cases have not been concluded to be “caused by the vaccination.”. The CDC advised that those who receive a vaccine continue to practice COVID-19 safety protocols, such as wearing a mask and social distancing. Until experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, people who decide to get vaccinated should continue to follow all current guidance to protect themselves … , CDC, via statement

News | Updated 2 hours ago
By RAFIQ MAQBOOL, Associated Press
A fire broke out at a building under construction at Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer

PUNE, India (AP) — At least five people were killed in a fire that broke out Thursday at a building under construction at Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, officials said. The company said the blaze would not affect production of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Murlidhar Mohol, mayor of Pune city in southern Maharashtra state, said five bodies were found in the rubble after the flames were extinguished by firefighters.

Employees leave as smoke rises from a fire at Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker that is manufacturing the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine for the coronavirus, in Pune, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Employees leave as smoke rises from a fire at Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker that is manufacturing the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine for the coronavirus, in Pune, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Mahol said the victims were probably construction workers. He said the cause of the fire had not been determined and the extent of damage was not immediately clear.

Serum Institue of India's CEO, Adar Poonwala, said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of life.

He said there would be no reduction in vaccine manufacturing because the company has other available facilities.

The company said the fire was restricted to a new facility it is constructing to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines and ensure it is better prepared for future pandemics.

It said the fire did not affect existing facilities making COVID-19 vaccines or a stockpile of around 50 million doses.

Images showed huge plumes of smoke billowing from the building and dozens of company workers in lab suits leaving the compound as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Serum Institute of India is the world’s largest maker of vaccines and has been contracted to manufacture a billion doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine.

Poonawalla said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that it hopes to increase production capacity from 1.5 billion doses to 2.5 billion doses per year by the end of 2021. The new facility is part of the expansion.

Of the more than 12 billion coronavirus vaccine doses expected to be produced this year, rich countries have already bought about 9 billion, and many have options to buy even more. As a result, Serum Institute is likely to make most of the vaccines that will be used by developing nations.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.