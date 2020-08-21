4 renovation projects less than $10,000 that add value to your home

Job cost : $3,695

2. Manufactured stone veneer

If you’re thinking of removing vinyl siding from the facade of your home and putting a stone veneer there instead, you’ll get back nearly all of what you paid, according to figures in the report. The figures below apply to replacing the bottom third of a home’s facade.

Job cost : $9,357

3. Entry door replacement (steel)

Replacing an entry door with a new 20-gauge steel one could be a good move, according to the survey.

Job cost : $1,881

4. Grand entrance

For an upscale home, widening the grand entrance to include a door with sidelights has consistently added value for homeowners who have had it done over the past five years.

Job cost : $9,254

See the full 2020 Cost vs. Value report for more home improvement options.

Final thought

Money expert Clark Howard says home renovation projects are well and good, but you shouldn’t bust your bank account to upgrade your home. However, that doesn’t mean you should forgo needed repairs.

"The actual house itself — the structure — requires continual tender loving care, maintenance and repair," he says.

Clark says you should always set aside some money to take care of things that need to be fixed around the house. Here’s how to create a home fix-it fund.

