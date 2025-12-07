Separate Schooling: About this investigation

This was the year when the federal Department of Justice’s nearly decade old lawsuit targeting Georgia’s program for children with severe emotional and behavioral disorders was supposed to go to trial.

This year is also almost a decade since The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first investigated this state and federally-funded program, known as the Georgia Network for Educational and Therapeutic Supports, or GNETS. The same year, the U.S. Department of Justice filed the lawsuit accusing the state of “unnecessarily segregating students with disabilities from their peers.”

To dig deep into this program, which was founded to serve the state’s most vulnerable children, the AJC assembled a team: Katherine Landergan, investigative reporter; Martha Dalton, education reporter; Stephanie Lamm, data reporter; editors Rose Ciotta, Eric Stirgus and Charles Minshew; and photographers Hyosub Shin, Daniel Varnado and Arvin Temkar.

The team interviewed dozens of people with current and former experience with GNETS: parents, teachers, students, administrators, attorneys, advocates, lawmakers, researchers and special education experts, including Mary Wood, the educator who envisioned a very different GNETS more than 50 years ago. Reporters and photographers also visited schools in Atlanta, Macon and Coweta County and interviewed officials at other schools around the state.

They reviewed records from families, GNETS programs, the state Department of Education and federal and state court lawsuits, including depositions in the ongoing DOJ lawsuit.