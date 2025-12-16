TRAFFIC UPDATE

I-285 South in DeKalb reopening after sanitation truck fire

Police say nearby grass also caught on fire.
Traffic is impacted on I-285 South near the East Ponce de Leon Avenue exit because of a truck fire. (Georgia Department of Transportation)
A sanitation truck fire on I-285 South in DeKalb County is causing backups ahead of the evening commute Tuesday, police said.

All lanes of the perimeter at East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Church Street closed around 1:30 p.m. and started to reopen more than two hours later, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

As of 4 p.m., two right lanes remained blocked.

DeKalb police said they responded to the area after reports of a truck on fire.

“The vehicle fire appears to also have caught nearby grass on fire,” spokesperson Blaine Clark said.

DeKalb Fire Rescue spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said no injuries were reported.

Alternate routes include I-75 and I-85 southbound. The closure can still be felt as far north as Doraville, where I-285 intersects with I-85.

