Zack Wheeler throws 1-hitter for first complete game since 2021, leading Phillies past Reds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw a one-hitter for his first complete game since 2021 in the Philadelphia Phillies' 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Wheeler (9-2) — the National League’s pitcher of the month in June — allowed only a leadoff homer to Austin Hays in the fifth inning. The right-hander struck out 12 and didn't walk a batter, throwing 108 pitches.

Since Wheeler returned from paternity leave June 9, he has allowed only three earned runs in 40 innings.