Yankees take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -128, Braves +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees aim to end a three-game slide with a win over the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 25-22 record in home games and a 43-53 record overall. The Braves have a 36-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York is 23-25 on the road and 53-44 overall. The Yankees have a 34-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 24 doubles and 17 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 13 for 41 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a .354 batting average, and has 24 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs, 69 walks and 81 RBIs. Cody Bellinger is 15 for 39 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by three runs

Yankees: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Yankees: Max Fried: day-to-day (finger), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (fubular), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.