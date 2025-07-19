Georgia News
Georgia News

Yankees right-handed pitcher Luis Gil impresses in his second rehab start, nears return

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he watched a video of right-handed pitcher Luis Gil’s second rehab start and was pleased with what he saw
New York Yankees' Luis Gil throws during live batting practice before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Luis Gil throws during live batting practice before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone watched right-handed pitcher Luis Gil's second rehab start on video and said Saturday he was pleased with what he saw.

“Stuff was good, decent command,” said Boone, who watched a recording of Friday's game on Saturday morning. “More importantly, another step and kind of building that pitch count into 57 pitches.”

Gil threw 3 1/3 innings for Double-A Somerset, striking out seven while allowing two hits and two runs. He gave up a two-run homer in the first inning. Gil threw 39 of his 57 pitches for strikes. He is scheduled for one more minor league start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday before possibly making his 2025 debut with the Yankees.

“I think the fastball is playing,” Boone said. “You see the jump on that fastball seemed like last night he was kind of in that, kind of living in that 95 range. I think I saw him up to 97 but it was like that live, you know, he’s getting to where he wants it.”

Gil suffered a strained lat in spring training that has kept him out of the Yankees rotation all season. The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA with 171 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings last season. His first rehab start was on July 13 and was also 3 1/3 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Nacho Alvarez Jr. was recalled Saturday ahead of the Braves' game against the Cardinals. Alvarez, a California native, made his MLB debut last July. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves place Austin Riley on 10-day injured list

Nacho Alvarez Jr. takes the place of Riley, who left Friday’s 6-5 win with lower abdominal tightness and was placed on the injured list Saturday morning.

Georgia Tech’s Kyle Lodise selected by Chicago White Sox in MLB draft

Lodise started 55 games at shortstop for the Yellow Jackets and was taken with the 76th overall pick.

Nationals take Eli Willits with No. 1 pick in MLB draft, first of record 17 first-round shortstops

The Latest

Placeholder Image

15-year-old Aphrodite Deng becomes first Canadian winner in US Girls’ Junior history

27m ago

WNBA set to close out All-Star weekend with exhibition game between Team Clark and Team Collier

2h ago
EXCLUSIVE

‘Direct retaliation’: Hispanic journalist detained by ICE speaks out

Featured

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.