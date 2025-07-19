Yankees right-handed pitcher Luis Gil impresses in his second rehab start, nears return

ATLANTA (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone watched right-handed pitcher Luis Gil's second rehab start on video and said Saturday he was pleased with what he saw.
“Stuff was good, decent command,” said Boone, who watched a recording of Friday's game on Saturday morning. “More importantly, another step and kind of building that pitch count into 57 pitches.”
Gil threw 3 1/3 innings for Double-A Somerset, striking out seven while allowing two hits and two runs. He gave up a two-run homer in the first inning. Gil threw 39 of his 57 pitches for strikes. He is scheduled for one more minor league start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday before possibly making his 2025 debut with the Yankees.
“I think the fastball is playing,” Boone said. “You see the jump on that fastball seemed like last night he was kind of in that, kind of living in that 95 range. I think I saw him up to 97 but it was like that live, you know, he’s getting to where he wants it.”
Gil suffered a strained lat in spring training that has kept him out of the Yankees rotation all season. The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA with 171 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings last season. His first rehab start was on July 13 and was also 3 1/3 innings.
