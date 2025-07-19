Yankees right-handed pitcher Luis Gil impresses in his second rehab start, nears return

ATLANTA (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone watched right-handed pitcher Luis Gil's second rehab start on video and said Saturday he was pleased with what he saw.

“Stuff was good, decent command,” said Boone, who watched a recording of Friday's game on Saturday morning. “More importantly, another step and kind of building that pitch count into 57 pitches.”

Gil threw 3 1/3 innings for Double-A Somerset, striking out seven while allowing two hits and two runs. He gave up a two-run homer in the first inning. Gil threw 39 of his 57 pitches for strikes. He is scheduled for one more minor league start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday before possibly making his 2025 debut with the Yankees.