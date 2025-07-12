Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Yankees' Aaron Judge makes pair of outstanding catches, robs Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong of home run

Aaron Judge makes two outstanding catches in the New York Yankees' game against the Chicago Cubs
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge runs after hitting a sacrifice fly during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge runs after hitting a sacrifice fly during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
21 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge made a pair of outstanding catches in right field two pitches apart, robbing Pete Crow-Armstrong of a home run and Dansby Swanson of a single in the fourth inning of the New York Yankees' game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

The 6-foot-7 Judge leaped at the right-field wall to catch a 327-foot drive by Crow-Armstrong against Carlos Rodón, denying what would have been Crow-Armstrong's 26th home run.

Judge's glove avoided the outstretched arms of a fan in a Yankees jersey, who reached over the wall with one hand but missed the ball.

Crow-Armstrong waved his right arm in disgust. The two-time AL MVP bowed his head and smiled.

Judge then rushed in and dove for a backhand grab on Swanson's sinking liner for the third out of the inning.

New York led 3-0 behind a three-run third that included Judge's sacrifice fly and Cody Bellinger's two-run homer against his former team.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge leaves the field after not scoring in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Credit: AP

Aaron Judge gets struck in the face by a toss from Yankees teammate Anthony Volpe

Yankees rally past Mariners 6-5 in 10 innings after going hitless against Bryan Woo until the 8th

Chisholm homers twice and Schlittler wins MLB debut as Yankees top Mariners 9-6

The Latest

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Ronald Acuña Jr. replaced in Home Run Derby by Atlanta teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson

8m ago

Boeing settles with a man whose family died in a 737 Max crash in Ethiopia

21m ago

The Latest: Trump lands in Texas to survey flood damage

26m ago

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.