X says French accusations of data tampering and fraud are politically motivated

Elon Musk's social media platform X is denying accusations of data tampering and fraud by French prosecutors
FILE - The opening page of X is displayed on a computer and phone, Oct. 16, 2023, in Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Elon Musk's social media platform X on Monday denied accusations from French prosecutors of alleged data tampering and fraud, calling them politically motivated.

X was responding to an announcement earlier this month from the Paris prosecutor's office, which said it was opening an investigation into the two alleged offenses.

Both offenses involved an "automated data processing system," according to prosecutors, who provided scant details of the alleged wrongdoing. They are potentially punishable in France with a jail term of up to 10 years.

The platform said French authorities were carrying out a "politically-motivated criminal investigation into X over the alleged manipulation of its algorithm and alleged ‘fraudulent data extraction’.”

"X categorically denies these allegations," it said in a post from its Global Government Affairs account.

The prosecutor’s office has said it acted on information that two people provided in January to its cybercrimes unit. One of them is a member of parliament, and the other is a senior official in a French government institution. It didn’t identify them or the institution.

Prosecutors said the two people alleged suspected use of X’s algorithm for the “purposes of foreign interference,” without providing details.

The platform said it “remains in the dark” about the the specific allegations. “However, based on what we know so far, X believes that this investigation is distorting French law in order to serve a political agenda and, ultimately, restrict free speech.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Monday that it has asked X to grant police investigators access to its algorithm, as part of the probe.

The request was made in a letter last week, it said. It said that “investigators are bound by confidentiality and that only those in charge of the investigation will have access.”

The office said it hasn’t had a formal response from X.

Law enforcement agencies from Europe and North America targeted a cybercrime network launching online attacks against Ukraine and its allies. (AP Graphic)

Credit: AP

Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)

Credit: AP

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

