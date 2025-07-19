WNBA set to close out All-Star weekend with exhibition game between Team Clark and Team Collier

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — WNBA All-Star weekend was set to come to a close with the exhibition game between Team Clark and Team Collier on Saturday night.

Captain Caitlin Clark was unable to play for her team because of a groin injury she suffered earlier this week. The Indiana Fever star was still part of the team, expected to act as a coach at times during the game.

While not having Clark playing in the game put a damper on the weekend for the local fans, they were treated to a solid 3-point contest that saw New York's Sabrina Ionescu win for the second time in three years on Friday night. Her Liberty teammate Natasha Cloud won the skills competition.