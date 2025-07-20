WNBA All-Stars make statement with warmup shirts over CBA

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All of the players on Team Clark and Team Collier warmed up for Saturday night's WNBA All-Star Game in shirts that read "Pay us what you owe us."

Below the text was a logo for the WNBPA, the players' union, which announced on social media during the game that the shirts are now on sale.

The shirts come after the players and the league failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement at an in-person meeting Thursday. The league's players opted out of their last CBA in October, and are looking for a better revenue-sharing model, increased salaries, improved benefits and a softer salary cap.