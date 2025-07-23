Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash Pop

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash Pop" game were: 2
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash Pop" game were:

2

(two)

One player won $2 million with an “Xtreme Money” scratcher, and the other won $3 million on the “100X The Money” game. (File/AJC)

Credit: Brant Sanderlin/bsanderlin@ajc.com

2 Georgia Lottery scratch-off players become millionaires

Winning scratchers were bought in Douglasville and Dahlonega.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong (60) sits in the dugout after being relieved in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Giants send Hayden Birdsong to Triple-A after his disastrous start against the Braves

40m ago

American defender Caleb Wiley again loaned to Watford by Chelsea

1h ago

The ACC has moved past lawsuits and uncertainty. Commissioner Jim Phillips sees stable years ahead

This moment from MARTA footage on July 15 captures Beyoncé concertgoers panicking and running as the escalator filled with people began to speed down towards the crowded concourse.

Credit: MARTA

Experts: Brake failure, not weight overload, likely cause of MARTA escalator failure

Experts who reviewed video footage of the Vine City free fall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said malfunctioning brakes are a likely cause for last week’s incident, too.

Feral hogs are destroying southwest Georgia crops. Here’s what’s being done.

An invasive species running hog-wild through Georgia farmland is damaging crops and costing farmers. Wild pigs are doing significant damage to peanuts, cotton and corn.

As First Liberty empire crumbles, new lawsuit seeks class action status

The complaint, which seeks class action status, adds to the growing web of civil and regulatory scrutiny surrounding First Liberty Building & Loan.