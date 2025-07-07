Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
0, 1, 3, 8, 9
(zero, one, three, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
More Stories
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
AJC ON CAMPUS
Georgia joins five Southern states to form new accreditation agency
In this edition of the AJC On Campus, Georgia is joining a movement to shake up the accreditation system that has long been the model for American higher education.
14 injured in separate boat explosions on Lake Lanier, Lake Nottely on July 4th
Flames erupted from two boats, one on Lake Lanier and another on Lake Nottely, during the Fourth of July holiday, officials said.
Atlanta leaders eye trails as part of solution to city’s traffic woes
The 535-mile expansion plan, known as Trails ATL, aims to make the city more walkable, bringing 10-minute access to trails for 95% of city residents by 2052.