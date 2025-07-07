Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Sunday's Georgia Cash 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were: 0, 0, 2, 9
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were:

0, 0, 2, 9

(zero, zero, two, nine)

