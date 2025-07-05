Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

0, 1, 3, 8, 8

(zero, one, three, eight, eight)

