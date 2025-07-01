Wimbledon: The record number of seeded men out in the 1st round includes Zverev and Musetti

There were fewer surprises in the women's bracket, with eight seeds gone before Tuesday was done, but No. 3 Jessica Pegula was among those leaving. The American was the runner-up at last year's U.S. Open and was coming off a grass-court title in Germany over the weekend, defeating Iga Swiatek in the final, yet didn't pose much of a challenge to 116th-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto in a 6-2, 6-3 loss that lasted less than an hour.

Two other major finalists, No. 5 Zheng Qinwen and No. 15 Karolina Muchova, also were eliminated Tuesday, as were No. 26 Marta Kostyuk and No. 25 Magdalena Frech, whose opponent, 18-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, lost in qualifying last week and only got into the field when another player, Anastasia Potapova, withdrew with an injured hip.

Nothing was quite as out-of-nowhere, though, as Rinderknech's success.

“What a moment. Such emotions,” Rinderknech, a 29-year-old from France, said after completing his 7-6 (3), 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 victory across 4 hours, 40 minutes against Zverev in a match suspended Monday night at a set apiece. “I don’t even know where to start.”

He ended things with a backhand winner, then dropped to his stomach, face down, on Centre Court.

Zverev joined Musetti — who hadn't played since a leg injury forced him to stop at Roland-Garros and was a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 loser against Basilashvili — as top-10 losers on Tuesday, a day after No. 8 Holger Rune and No. 9 Daniil Medvedev departed.

Other seeded men exiting on Day 2 included No. 27 Denis Shapovalov, No. 28 Alexander Bublik and No. 30 Alex Michelsen.

Rinderknech pulled off his win thanks to some terrific serving, delivering 25 aces and saving all nine break points he faced. He converted three break chances against Zverev and won the point on 44 of his 55 trips to the net.

“It’s my first top-five win, in the biggest stadium in the world,” Rinderknech said. “My legs are still shaking. I’m just so happy the match is finished.”

What else happened at Wimbledon on Tuesday?

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova played her final match at the All England Club, bowing out 6-3, 6-1 against No. 10 Emma Navarro. "This place holds the best memories I could wish for," said the 35-year-old Kvitova, who will retire after the U.S. Open. "I never dreamed of winning a Wimbledon and I won it twice." Defending women's champion Barbora Krejcikova and men's No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz both needed comebacks to win, and No. 1 Jannik Sinner was never troubled in a straight-set victory. Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff were in action later.

Who is scheduled to play at the All England Club on Wednesday?

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka starts the Centre Court program against Marie Bouzkova at 1:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET), followed by two-time defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz against 733rd-ranked University of San Diego player Oliver Tarvet of Britain, and then 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova vs. 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP