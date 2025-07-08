Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz beats Karen Khachanov for his first semifinal at the grass-court Slam

LONDON (AP) — Taylor Fritz recovered from a mid-match lull during which he was treated by a trainer for a foot problem and reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time with a 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) victory over Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.

The No. 5-seeded Fritz, an American who was the runner-up at last year's U.S. Open, came in with a 1-4 record in major quarterfinals, 0-2 at Wimbledon. He'll now meet either two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or unseeded Cam Norrie of Britain for a berth in the final.

Fritz powered his way to a big early lead against No. 17 Khachanov, taking 40 of his 47 service points across the initial two sets and never facing a break chance in that span.