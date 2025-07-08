Nation & World News
Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz beats Karen Khachanov for his first semifinal at the grass-court Slam

Taylor Fritz has recovered from a mid-match lull during which he was treated by a trainer for a foot problem and reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time with a 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) victory over Karen Khachanov
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. celebrates winning the men's singles quarter final match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Taylor Fritz recovered from a mid-match lull during which he was treated by a trainer for a foot problem and reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time with a 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) victory over Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.

The No. 5-seeded Fritz, an American who was the runner-up at last year's U.S. Open, came in with a 1-4 record in major quarterfinals, 0-2 at Wimbledon. He'll now meet either two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or unseeded Cam Norrie of Britain for a berth in the final.

Fritz powered his way to a big early lead against No. 17 Khachanov, taking 40 of his 47 service points across the initial two sets and never facing a break chance in that span.

But then two-time major semifinalist Khachanov grabbed eight of nine games. It was during that stretch that Fritz took a medical timeout, removing his right shoe and sock so the trainer could retape the foot.

Khachanov broke to begin the fourth set, in a game in which Fritz’s top serve was 117 mph, 18 mph slower than his fastest of the match to that point. He looked up at his guest box and tapped his racket against his thighs, perhaps indicating that he was dealing with some fatigue.

From 2-0 down in the fourth, though, Fritz began to regain his strength and touch, and was just two points from victory a total of three times while up 5-4 and 6-5. But Khachanov got things to the tiebreaker, where the score was 4-all, before Fritz claimed the final trio of points.

Fritz finished with 16 aces and reached a top speed of 138 mph by the end.

Khachanov, never past the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, fell to 0-11 in Grand Slam matches against opponents ranked in the top five.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. gets medical assistance during the men's singles quarter final match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Karen Khachanov of Russia watches the ball during the men's singles quarter final match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. plays a return to Karen Khachanov of Russia during the men's singles quarter final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts during the men's singles quarter final match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

