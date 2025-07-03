Wimbledon: No. 1 Jannik Sinner moves into the 3rd round with a straight-set victory over Vukic

LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner moved into Wimbledon's third round with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Aleksandar Vukic of Australia at Centre Court on Thursday.

Sinner had 38 winners and just 11 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 40-minute match and saved all four break points he faced.

The owner of three Grand Slam titles advanced to face 52nd-ranked Pedro Martinez of Spain on Saturday.