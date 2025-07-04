Wimbledon: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz extends winning streak to reach 4th round

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz kept his Wimbledon three-peat campaign chugging along by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court on Friday to reach the fourth round.
Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 21 matches overall and 17 consecutive victories at the All England Club, where he has won the past two titles.
The five-time Grand Slam champion shook off a second-set wobble with an early break and by dropping only four points on his serve in the third set.
Struff held tough but Alcaraz broke for a 5-4 lead in the fourth set and served out the victory.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: TNS
Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers
UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”
Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.
A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?
I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?
A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?