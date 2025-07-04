Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Wimbledon: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz extends winning streak to reach 4th round

Carlos Alcaraz kept his Wimbledon three-peat campaign chugging along by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court to reach the fourth round
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns to Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany speeds past during a third round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns to Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany speeds past during a third round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
55 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz kept his Wimbledon three-peat campaign chugging along by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court on Friday to reach the fourth round.

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 21 matches overall and 17 consecutive victories at the All England Club, where he has won the past two titles.

The five-time Grand Slam champion shook off a second-set wobble with an early break and by dropping only four points on his serve in the third set.

Struff held tough but Alcaraz broke for a 5-4 lead in the fourth set and served out the victory.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany serves to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during a third round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain attends a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Championships in London, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz loves playing on grass and is trying to win a third Wimbledon title in a row

Wimbledon: 2-time defending champ Carlos Alcaraz needs 5 sets to beat Fabio Fognini in the 1st round

Wimbledon: Gauff, Pegula and Zverev are among a record-tying 23 seeds gone in the 1st round

The Latest

Australia's Jordan Thompson returns during his match against Italy's Luciano Darderi during their men's singles third round match on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 4, 2025. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

A tip of the cap to the Wimbledon player who caught his hat when it fell off but still won a point

6m ago

Death and destruction overtake Texas Hill Country in the wake of severe flash flooding

14m ago

Judge blocks immigrants' deportation to South Sudan one day after Supreme Court clears the way

22m ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?