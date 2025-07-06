Wimbledon: Ben Shelton pleaded for extra time off for his sister at Morgan Stanley. It worked

LONDON (AP) — Ben Shelton launched a public plea for his sister to get some extra time off from her job at investment bank Morgan Stanley so she could remain at Wimbledon to cheer for him. It worked.

After advancing to face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Monday in the fourth round, Shelton spoke in an on-court interview in front of a crowd that included his sister, Emma, and his girlfriend, U.S. national soccer team star Trinity Rodman.

“I've been playing well this week. It's not just been me here. I have a great team. My parents are here. My girlfriend's here. Also, my sister's here. She's been here for every match that I've played this tournament so far. She's been the lucky charm,” said the 10th-seeded Shelton, a 22-year-old American who has appeared in two Grand Slam semifinals. “But she has work back in the U.S., starting on Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley.”