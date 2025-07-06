Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Wimbledon: Ben Shelton pleaded for extra time off for his sister at Morgan Stanley. It worked

Ben Shelton's public plea for his sister to get some extra time off from her job at investment bank Morgan Stanley so she could remain at Wimbledon to cheer for him has worked
Shelton's girlfriend, U.S.soccer player Trinity Rodman, and his sister Emma applaud after Ben Shelton of the U.S. won his men's singles third round match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 5, 2025.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Shelton's girlfriend, U.S.soccer player Trinity Rodman, and his sister Emma applaud after Ben Shelton of the U.S. won his men's singles third round match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 5, 2025.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Updated 6 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Ben Shelton launched a public plea for his sister to get some extra time off from her job at investment bank Morgan Stanley so she could remain at Wimbledon to cheer for him. It worked.

After advancing to face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Monday in the fourth round, Shelton spoke in an on-court interview in front of a crowd that included his sister, Emma, and his girlfriend, U.S. national soccer team star Trinity Rodman.

“I've been playing well this week. It's not just been me here. I have a great team. My parents are here. My girlfriend's here. Also, my sister's here. She's been here for every match that I've played this tournament so far. She's been the lucky charm,” said the 10th-seeded Shelton, a 22-year-old American who has appeared in two Grand Slam semifinals. “But she has work back in the U.S., starting on Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley.”

That drew some boos from spectators as Emma covered her face with her hands.

“If any of you all have some (connections) and get her a couple extra days off so she can (stay and) we can keep this rolling,” Shelton continued after his 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary on Saturday, “that'd be great.”

Sure enough, hours later, Emma posted a short video on Instagram in which Ben is heard asking her, “You got the week off or what?” She jumps up and down with her arms raised and a wide smile, and Ben says, “Shoutout, Morgan Stanley.”

The caption reads “thank you MS” with three blue heart emojis and “return flight: cancelled.”

Ben Shelton, who won all nine sets he played in Week 1 at the All England Club, beat Sonego in the Australian Open quarterfinals in January.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Ben Shelton of the U.S. celebrates after beating Marton Fucsovics of Hungary during their men's singles third round match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 5, 2025.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Shelton's parents, Bryan Shelton and Lisa Witsken Shelton, applaud after Ben Shelton of the U.S. won his men's singles third round match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 5, 2025.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Ben Shelton of the U.S. serves to Rinky Hijikata of Australia during the men's singles second round match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: AP

Wimbledon: Ben Shelton needs 4 points and about a minute to wrap up a win

Sabalenka's Wimbledon foe is Carson Branstine, a qualifier from California, Canada and Texas A&M

A tip of the cap to the Wimbledon player who caught his hat when it fell off but still won a point

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Israeli airstrikes kill 38 Palestinians in Gaza

17m ago

Wimbledon: Karen Khachanov is quarterfinalist at the All England Club in 2025

27m ago

Texas floods leave at least 51 dead, 27 girls missing as rescuers search devastated landscape

1h ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?