Will Reilly scores first career goal as Atlanta United rallies in stoppage time to tie Fire 2-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Will Reilly scored his first career goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time after subbing into the match in the second half to rally Atlanta United to a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

Reilly, a 22-year-old midfielder, made his seventh career appearance when he replaced Tristan Muyumba in the 71st minute. He scored the equalizer unassisted with a left-footed shot off a corner kick from Alexey Miranchuk.

Philip Zinckernagel found the net in the second minute to give the Fire an early lead with his 10th goal in his first season in the league. Zinckernagel scored off his own corner kick when it bounced untouched into the top right corner of the net. Zinckernagel has a goal contribution in nine straight road matches — one off the league record set by Josef Martínez.